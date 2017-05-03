Canada Politics
Erin O'Toole's 'Top Gun' Memes Irk Liberal MP Who Flew Fighter Jets

A Liberal MP who flew CF-18 fighter jets is taking exception to a Conservative leadership hopeful’s “Top Gun”-inspired promotion of himself, especially in light of Erin O’Toole’s mockery of the embattled defence minister.

Stephen Fuhr, who was elected to the B.C. riding of Kelowna-Lake Country in 2015 after completing a 20-year career with the Royal Canadian Air Force, tweeted a screengrab of an image O’Toole posted online Sunday.

“Mind explaining your role as a fighter pilot or even a pilot for that matter?” Fuhr asked O’Toole, noting the Tory MP enjoys “slagging” Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

Sajjan, a former lieutenant-colonel in the Canadian Armed Forces, is facing calls to resign for falsely claiming he was the “architect” of a major 2006 operation in Afghanistan. O’Toole launched the #SajjanBattles hashtag on Twitter last week, where he facetiously congratulated the minister for planning the D-Day landing.

O’Toole served in the military for 12 years and reached the rank of captain in RCAF. After being posted to Shearwater, N.S. in 1997, O’Toole served as an air navigator on Sea King helicopters and participated in search and rescue missions and anti-submarine surveillance. A video on his website recounts how he helped rescue an injured fisherman.

When asked about his tweet Tuesday, Fuhr noted how interim Tory Leader Rona Ambrose slammed Sajjan in question period hours earlier for “vastly exaggerating his role” in the operation.

“Given Ambrose’s comments in the House today I’ll leave it to you to decide if O’Toole is ‘exaggerating’ his role in the military… have a look at his Twitter account,” Fuhr said in an email to HuffPost Canada. “His tweets speak for themselves, as does mine.”

Melanie Paradis, a spokesperson for O’Toole’s campaign, told HuffPost in an email that O’Toole was having some fun and “has never claimed to be a fighter pilot.”

Paradis accused Fuhr of a “sad attempt to deflect attention” from the serious questions now being asked of Sajjan and retaliating for O’Toole calling on the minister to step down.

“All they can do is point to a cheeky meme inspired by Top Gun as a criticism of Mr. O'Toole instead of focusing on matters of pertinence to our nation like meeting our NATO commitments or ensuring our men and women have the equipment they need.”

O’Toole’s service has been a key theme in his campaign, which invites its supporters to “join the mission.” He is the only Tory leadership contender with military experience.

And O’Toole seems to really enjoy the iconic 1986 movie about macho, ultra-competitive flyboys. He shared a ‘Top Gun’ GIF Monday celebrating the endorsement of new Calgary Heritage MP Bob Benzen.

Last week, he marked the final 30-day push in the campaign with a graphic boasting about 30 MPs backing him.

“I feel the need for speed in the next 30 days,” he tweeted.

One of those MPs, John Brassard, rose in question period Monday to highlight #SajjanBattles, and how the minister was being mocked “relentlessly” for “his personal involvement in everything from the War of 1812 right up to the destruction of the Death Star.”

Sajjan responded that he had acknowledged his mistake and will be learning from it.

“I in no way intended to diminish the great work of our Canadian Armed Forces members who served during that time,” he said.

According to the Library of Parliament website, 17 MPs in the current Parliament have served in the military, including Fuhr, Sajjan, and O’Toole. Twelve of the MPs with military experience are Liberals, three are Conservatives, one is a member of the Bloc Quebecois and one is a New Democrat.

Current MPs With Military Experience (2016)
of
  • Harjit Singh Sajjan

    Party: Liberal Riding: Vancouver South, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Commandant, British Columbia Regiment; Lieutenant-Colonel, Canadian Forces; Aide de Camp, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia

  • Leona Alleslev

    Party: Liberal Riding: Aurora--Oak Ridges--Richmond Hill, Ontario Military Organization and Titles: Logistics Officer, Canadian Forces (Air Force), retiring with the rank of Captain

  • Andrew Leslie

    Party: Liberal Riding: Orléans, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Chief of Transformation, Canadian Forces; Chief of Staff, Canadian Forces (Army); Deputy Commander, International Security Assistance Force in Kabul, Afghanistan; Commander, Land Force Doctrine and Training System; Commander, Land Force Command; Director of Command, Control, Communications and Computer Systems, Canadian Forces; Commander, 1st Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group; Colonel, Canadian Forces (Army); Member, 1st Field Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery; Member, 30th Field Artillery Regiment

  • Christine Moore

    Party: NDP Riding: Abitibi--Témiscamingue, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Officer Cadet, Canadian Forces (Army), and Corporal, 52nd Field Ambulance

  • Erin O'Toole

    Party: Conservative Riding: Durham, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Canadian Forces; Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force; Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force 8 Wing (Trenton, Ontario); Air Navigator, Royal Canadian Air Force 17 Wing (Winnipeg, Manitoba); Captain, Royal Canadian Air Force 423 Squadron (Shearwater, Nova Scotia); Training Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force 406 Squadron (Reserve)

  • Alupa Clarke

    Party: Conservative Riding: Beauport--Limoilou, Quebec Military Organization and Past Title: Master Bombardier, 6th Field Artillery Brigade

  • Michel Boudrias

    Party: Bloc Quebecois Riding: Terrebonne, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Infantry Officer, Royal 22e Régiment

  • Pierre Paul-Hus

    Party: Conservative Riding: Charlesbourg--Haute-Saint-Charles, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Commandant, Regiment de la Chaudière, and Officer, Canadian Forces (Reserve)

  • Stephen Fuhr

    Party: Liberal Riding: Kelowna--Lake Country, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Flight Commander, Canadian Forces Instrument Check Pilot School; Officer, 2nd Canadian Forces Flight Training School; Major, 1st Canadian Air Division; Flight instructor, Canadian Forces (Air Force)

  • Marc Garneau

    Party: Liberal Riding: Westmount--Ville-Marie, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Captain, Canadian Forces (Navy) and Combat Systems Engineer, Canadian Forces (Navy)

  • Robert-Falcon Ouellette

    Party: Liberal Riding: Winnipeg Centre, Manitoba Military Organization and Past Titles: Petty Officer 2nd class, Royal Canadian Navy; Sergeant-at-Arms, 5th Valcartier Field Ambulance, Member, Canadian Forces (Navy Reserve)

  • Kevin Lamoureux

    Party: Liberal Riding: Winnipeg North, Manitoba Military Organization and Past Titles: Air Traffic Controller, Canadian Forces (Air Force)

  • Karen McCrimmon

    Party: Liberal Riding: Kanata--Carleton, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Lieutenant-Colonel, 429 Transport Squadron; Air Navigator, Canadian Forces (Air Force); Member, Windsor Regiment (RCAC) and Royal Canadian Army Cadets

  • Dan Ruimy

    Party: Liberal Riding: Pitt Meadows--Maple Ridge, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Canadian Army Reserve Force

  • Marc Miller

    Party: Liberal Riding: Ville-Marie--Le Sud-Ouest--Île-des-Soeurs, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Commander, Canadian Infantry

  • Sven Spengemann

    Party: Liberal Riding: Mississauga--Lakeshore, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Cadet, Royal Canadian Air Cadets (845 Squadron)

  • Ramesh Sangha

    Party: Liberal Riding: Brampton Centre, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Indian Air Force

