“Albertans have long known the people of Fort McMurray are as caring and resilient as they come — the evacuation proved that to the world," Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said in a statement today.
“This past year has not been easy for the women, men and families of Fort McMurray and Wood Buffalo. They bear the memories of those anxious days and still face many challenges in rebuilding their lives.
The fire started deep in the bush on May 1 of last year and exploded into a ferocious blaze that forced the evacuation of the entire city two days later. It was dubbed "The Beast" because it was so fierce and unpredictable.
The flames were extinguished long ago, but Fort McMurray has just begun to rise from the ashes. Here is a look at the rebuild by the numbers:
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
1,595: Number of buildings and structures destroyed in the fire. Includes 2,579 dwelling units.
Photo taken April 19, 2017.
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
650: Approximate number of development permits issued by Fort McMurray since the fire, representing about 900 dwelling units.
Photo taken April 18, 2017.
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
222: Number of single-family homes started in the first three months of the year. Most starts in a three-month stretch since early 2008.
Photo taken April 18, 2017.
Topher Seguin / Reuters
179: Number of homebuilders that have registered under new disclosure laws to do work in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.
File photo taken June 1, 2016.
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
33: Approximate number of families living in rebuilt homes as of the start of April.
Photo taken April 19, 2017.
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
48,000: Roughly the total number of insurance claims expected to be processed. Includes 12,000 auto claims and 25,000 home claims.
Photo taken April 18, 2017.
Topher Seguin / Reuters
$80,000: Average insurance payout per claim.
File photo taken June 2, 2016.
Topher Seguin / Reuters
$3.8 billion: Estimated total payout in insurance claims.
File photo taken June 1, 2016.
Topher Seguin / Reuters
9.8: Unemployment rate for the Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake area as of March 2016.
File photo taken June 2, 2016.
Topher Seguin / Reuters
9.1: Unemployment rate for the Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake area as of March 2017.
File photo taken June 2, 2016.
Hero Images via Getty Images
600: Approximate decline in student numbers in public and Catholic schools for 2016-2017 year. Total enrolment slightly more than 11,000 between the two school systems.
PA Archive/PA Images
1.5 million: Average barrels of oil per day produced from the oilsands before the fire.
Todd Korol / Reuters
3 million: Record high number of barrels per day produced from the oilsands in November, six months after the fire.
Bloomberg via Getty Images
12,000: Estimated number of fridges and freezers that had to be replaced, according to Insurance Bureau of Canada.
File photo taken June 3, 2016.
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
$660,000: Median home price in March 2016 on 21 homes sold.
Photo taken April 18, 2017.
Bloomberg via Getty Images
11: Number of single family vacant lots sold in March, at a median sale price of $156,000, compared with none sold in March 2016.
File photo taken Feb. 28, 2013.
Bloomberg via Getty Images
17.8: Total vacancy rate for Wood Buffalo as of October 2016. A year earlier it stood at 29.3 per cent.
File photo taken June 3, 2016.
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
29,068: Number of mental-health-related client contacts between May 10, 2016, and March 18, 2017, at Alberta Health Services Addiction and Mental Health in Fort McMurray and Wood Buffalo.
Photo taken April 20, 2017.
The Canadian Press
$189 million: Total amount of money donated to the Red Cross.
POOL New / Reuters
$134 million: Total value of donations that were matched by the federal and provincial governments.
File photo taken May 13, 2016.
Topher Seguin / Reuters
$231 million: Total amount the Red Cross says it spent to support individuals and families.
File photo taken June 2, 2016.
Topher Seguin / Reuters
$30 million: Total amount the Red Cross says it spent to support small businesses.
File photo taken June 2, 2016.
Todd Korol / Reuters
$50 million: Total amount the Red Cross says it spent to support community groups.
File photo taken July 8, 2016.
The Canadian Press
10,900: The number of plane and bus tickets the Red Cross booked to help people return home.
Topher Seguin / Reuters
37,000: The number of cleanup kits handed out to returning evacuees.