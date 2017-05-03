Canada British Columbia
Edition: ca
Region: BC

Liam Neeson Stops By B.C. Sandwich Shop That Offered Him Free Food

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — A sandwich shop in New Westminster, B.C., is proving that even an A-list actor can't resist the lure of free food.

Alex Johrden, spokesman for Big Star Sandwich Co., says staff heard about a movie filming in the area and decided to put a sign outside the restaurant on Tuesday that said "Liam Neeson eats here for free," hoping the action hero would stop by.

Hours later, Neeson walked in.

Johrden says the star used the gruff voice he made famous in the "Taken" movies and said "Where's my sandwich?"

He says Neeson posed for photos, but didn't stop to eat.

Neeson is in B.C. filming "Hard Powder" where he plays an honest snowplow driver whose son is murdered by a local drug kingpin.

The film previously made headlines when Parks Canada denied crews permission to film in Alberta's mountains, saying there were concerns about the plot, which features an indigenous gang leader.

The U.K.-born actor has starred in a variety of films over the past four decades, including "Schindler's List," "Batman Begins" and "Love Actually."

Sandwich named after actor

Staff at Big Star Sandwich Co. are hoping Neeson will come back for a bite while he's in town, perhaps to sample a new feature sandwich they've named after him.

"That's because it has a lot of beef, a one-two punch of bacon and hickory sticks and spice that will get revenge on you tomorrow," Johrden explained.

British Columbia's film industry is booming and Johrden said serving film crews has become a regular occurrence. But he says Neeson is the biggest celebrity they've had in the shop.

"This is about the most A-list star we've ever had, but in the area, we've had Elijah Wood and the like," he said.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
From Love Actually To TV Hits
of
  • Andrew Lincoln (Mark)

    Before Andrew Lincoln was protecting his post-apocalyptic friends against zombies and a one-eyed Governor as Rick Grimes on "The Walking Dead," he was just a guy with a crush in "Love Actually." As Mark, the actor offered one of the most romantic gestures in movie history, trying to win the heart of Juliet (Keira Knightley) with some sentimental cue cards. Well, as romantic and sentimental as trying to steal your best friend's wife can be. To us, you are perfect, Andrew.

  • January Jones (Jeannie)

    Four years before Betty Draper was a glimmer in our eyes, January Jones was lending her flirty blonde talents to "Love Actually." It's not hard to recognize the "Mad Men" actress as Jeannie, a jukebox lover who helped woo Colin Frissell (Kris Marshall) at a Milwaukee bar with her friends and roommates in the 2003 film.

  • Thomas Brodie Sangster (Sam)

    Daniel's (Liam Neeson) stepson Sam was arguably the most romantic character in "Love Actually." He learned how to play the drums just to get close to his classmate Joanna (Olivia Olson). Nearly a decade later, Sangster is looking very different for his role as Jojen Reed in the third season of HBO's "Game of Thrones." Though we may not have seen the now 22-year-old actor's face for a while, he's been lending his voice to the latter half of Disney's "Phineas and Ferb." Coincidentally, Olson also voices a character on the series, Vanessa, evil scientist Dr. Doofenshmirtz's not-really-evil daughter.

  • Elisha Cuthbert (Carol-Anne)

    Of course many know Elisha Cuthbert as the "Girl Next Door" or as Jack Bauer's (Kiefer Sutherland) daughter on "24" and these days, as Alex on "Happy Endings." But in "Love Actually," the then-22-year-old actress was the sexy Carol-Ann, one of a group of Wisconsin women who wooed Colin Frissell (Kris Marshall) at a Milwaukee bar before bringing back to her house.

  • Rodrigo Santoro (Karl)

    In "Love Actually," Karl was the object of Sarah's (Laura Linney) affection at the office. She had worked at her company for "two years, seven months, three days and ... two hours" and been in love with Karl, the "enigmatic chief designer" for "two years, seven months, three days and ... an hour and 30 minutes." Eventually, they hooked up ... or almost did. Three years later, Rodrigo Santoro had a new lady. The actor wound up on the island of "Lost" as half of the infamous Paulo and Nikki. Their storyline, which ended with the couple being buried alive in Season 3, was far from a fan favorite and is still debated today.

  • Laura Linney (Sarah)

    Linney was already an Oscar- , Emmy- , and Tony- nominated actress by the time she starred as the tragic Sarah in "Love Actually," a sweet woman who finally got the man she wanted (Karl, played by Rodrigo Santoro), but had to give him up for the sake of her mentally ill brother. Linney went on to earn more accolades before signing on for Showtime's "The Big C," which is about to embark on its final season. Linney has already won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Cathy Jamison, a suburban wife and mother who's diagnosed with melanoma.

  • Martin Freeman (John)

    Martin Freeman was already a star in the UK when he appeared in "Love Actually" as John, thanks to his work on the original "Office." But many Americans first met him in the 2003 romantic film as the sex scene body double who fell for his on-screen partner Judy (Joanna Page). Freeman has since become even more of a presence, starring in "The Hobbit" series and earning an Emmy nod for his portrayal of Dr. John Watson in BBC's "Sherlock," which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes.

  • Ivana Miličević (Stacey)

    These days, Ivana Miličević is wielding guns on Cinemax's "Banshee" as Carrie Hopewell, but in "Love Actually," the actress was using sex as her weapon. She was the first to charm Colin Frissell (Kris Marshall) at a local Wisconsin bar before introducing him to her roommates played by January Jones, Elisha Cuthbert and Shannon Elizabeth.

  • NEXT: Love Actually Premiere Photos

  • Josh Groban and January Jones

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Singer Josh Groban and January Jones attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Hugh Grant (R) and Martine McCutcheon ar

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Hugh Grant (R) and Martine McCutcheon arrive for the UK premiere of the film 'Love Actually', at the Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square in London, 16 November 2003. 'Love Actually' is the latest film from director Richard Curtis, who made 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' and 'Notting Hill'. AFP PHOTO/ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO (Photo credit should read ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Alan Rickman arrives for the UK premiere

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Alan Rickman arrives for the UK premiere of the film 'Love Actually', at the Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square in London, 16 November, 2003. Rickman plays 'Harry'' in the film. Love Actually' is the latest film from director Richard Curtis, who also made 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' and 'Notting Hill'. AFP PHOTO/ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO (Photo credit should read ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Actor Colin Firth accompanied by his wif

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Actor Colin Firth accompanied by his wife Livia Giuggioli arrives for the UK premiere of the film 'Love Actually', at the Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square in London, 16 November 2003. 'Love Actually' is the latest film from director Richard Curtis, who also made 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' and 'Notting Hill'. AFP PHOTO/ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO (Photo credit should read ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Actress Keira Knightley arrives for the

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Actress Keira Knightley arrives for the UK premiere of the film 'Love Actually', at the Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square in London, 16 November 2003. 'Love Actually' is the latest film from director Richard Curtis, who also made 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' and 'Notting Hill'. AFP PHOTO/ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO (Photo credit should read ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Hugh Grant (L) and Martine McCutcheon po

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Hugh Grant (L) and Martine McCutcheon pose for the press at the UK premiere of the film 'Love Actually', at the Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square in London, 16 November 2003. 'Love Actually' is the latest film from director Richard Curtis, who also made 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' and 'Notting Hill'. AFP PHOTO/ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO (Photo credit should read ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Hugh Grant (L) and Martine McCutcheon po

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Hugh Grant (L) and Martine McCutcheon pose for the press at the UK premiere of the film 'Love Actually', at the Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square in London, 16 November 2003. 'Love Actually' is the latest film from director Richard Curtis, who also made 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' and 'Notting Hill'. AFP PHOTO/ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO (Photo credit should read ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Director Richard Curtis arrives with his

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Director Richard Curtis arrives with his wife for the British premiere of the film 'Love Actually', at the Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square in London, 16 November 2003. Curtis also made 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' and 'Notting Hill'. (Photo credit should read ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Actor Bill Nighy arrives for the UK prem

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Actor Bill Nighy arrives for the UK premiere of the film 'Love Actually', at the Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square in London, 16 November 2003. 'Love Actually' is the latest film from director Richard Curtis, who also made 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' and 'Notting Hill'. AFP PHOTO/ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO (Photo credit should read ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Actress Laura Linney arrives for the UK

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Actress Laura Linney arrives for the UK premiere of the film 'Love Actually', at the Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square in London, 16 November 2003. Linney plays 'Sarah' in the film. Love Actually' is the latest film from director Richard Curtis, who also made 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' and 'Notting Hill'. (Photo credit should read ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Actress Emma Thompson arrives for the UK

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Actress Emma Thompson arrives for the UK premiere of the film 'Love Actually', at the Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square in London, 16 November 2003. 'Love Actually' is the latest film from director Richard Curtis, who also made 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' and 'Notting Hill'. AFP PHOTO/ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO (Photo credit should read ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon embrac

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon embrace as they arrive for the UK premiere of the film 'Love Actually', at the Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square in London, November 16, 2003. 'Love Actually' is the latest film from director Richard Curtis, who also made 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' and 'Notting Hill'. AFP PHOTO/ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO (Photo credit should read ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO/AFP/Getty Images)

  • British actor Hugh Grant poses with Germ

    MUNICH, GERMANY: British actor Hugh Grant poses with German actress Heike Makatsch, 14 November 2003 in Munich during the German Premiere of the movie ' Love Actually ' by British director Richard Curtis. The comedy will be seen on German screens from 20 November. AFP PHOTO DDP/JOHANNES SIMON GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read JOHANNES SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)

  • British actor Hugh Grant poses with Germ

    MUNICH, GERMANY: British actor Hugh Grant poses with German actress Heike Makatsch (L) and Laura Linney of the US, 14 November 2003 in Munich during the German Premiere of the movie ' Love Actually ' by British director Richard Curtis. The comedy will be seen on German screens from 20 November. AFP PHOTO DDP/JOHANNES SIMON GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read JOHANNES SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Portrait of British director Richard Cur

    MUNICH, Germany: Portrait of British director Richard Curtis, taken 14 November 2003 in Munich during the German Premiere of his movie ' Love Actually' . AFP PHOTO DDP/JOHANNES SIMON GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read JOHANNES SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Claudia Schiffer

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Model Claudia Schiffer attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Claudia Schiffer

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Model Claudia Schiffer attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Alan Rickman

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Actor Alan Rickman attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Bill Nighy

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Actor Bill Nighy and wife Diana attend the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Emma Thompson and husband Greg Wise

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Actress Emma Thompson and husband Greg Wise attend the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Laura Linney

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Actress Laura Linney attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Laura Linney

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Actress Laura Linney attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Liam Neeson

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Actor Liam Neeson attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Hugh Grant and Princess Rosario Saxe-Coburg

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Actor Hugh Grant and date Princess Rosario Saxe-Coburg attend the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Kelly Clarkson

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Singer Kelly Clarkson attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Emma Thompson

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Actress Emma Thompson attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Alan Rickman

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Actor Alan Rickman attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Emma Thompson

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Actress Emma Thompson attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Martine McCutcheon

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Actress Martine McCutcheon attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Kelly Clarkson

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Singer Kelly Clarkson attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Martine McCutcheon

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Actress Martine McCutcheon attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Claudia Schiffer

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.)Model Claudia Schiffer attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Hugh Grant

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Actor Hugh Grant attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Josh Groban and January Jones

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Singer Josh Groban and January Jones attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • January Jones

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Actress January Jones attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • January Jones

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Actress January Jones attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Emma Thompson

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Actress Emma Thompson attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Martine McCutcheon

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Actress Martine McCutcheon attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Colin Firth

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Actor Colin Firth attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

  • Alan Rickman

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: (NO U.S. SALES UNTIL NOVEMBER 12, 2003.) Actor Alan Rickman attends the World Premiere of 'Love Actually' at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 06, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations