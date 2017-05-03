Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Mukilteo, Washington Plane Crash Captured On Dash Cam

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

A dash cam video captured the moment a small plane crashed near a busy intersection in Washington state.

On Tuesday afternoon, the pilot of a small plane lost engine power over the city of Mukilteo, Q13 Fox reported. The pilot tried to land on a road that was clear of traffic, but clipped a power line on the way down.

"It struck the light pole where it erupted a fuel cell. It spilled fuel onto the roadway, onto a vehicle which ignited," officer Myron Davis told King5 News.

Police tweeted that no one was injured in the crash.

"He didn't want to hit a building obviously, he didn't want to hit an area where people are, and he saw this street was empty. He did a fantastic job," witness Khal Nouri told 11 Alive News.

Watch a video of the crash above.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Small Plane Crash In Ontario
of
  • Moorefield, Ont. -- Aug. 25, 2012

    Four people on board the Cessna 172 died when it crashed into a cornfield near Moorefield, Ont. Marko Misic, 20, of Toronto piloted the plane, and Mohammed Shahnawaz Zia, 23, of Toronto, Wasay Rizwan, 27 of Toronto and Victoria Margaret Luk, 19, of Mississauga, Ont were the three passengers. Debris from a plane crash sits in a field in Moorefield, Ont., on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2012. Police say a single engine Cessna crashed Friday night in a cornfield near Moorefield, about 50 kilometres northwest of Kitchener.

  • Brenda Mines, B.C. -- Aug.13, 2012

    A plane went down near Brenda Mines, B.C., killing Jayson Dallas Wesley Smith of Vancouver, aged 30, and sending three others to hospital in critical condition. Passenger Patricia Sewell of Surrey, 24, one of the inured, died three days later. Authorities believe the plane travelled past a clearing and hit a tree, but whether the pilot had tried to land there remains unclear. Forest fire smoke may have contributed to visibility problems in the area. Photo credit: CASTANET.NET

  • Vernon, B.C. -- July 7, 2012

    A 1958 twin-engine Piper Apache dropped into a playing field near Okanagan Landing Road, killing the pilot and only passenger. Dan Walker of Vernon Fire Rescue Services said the accident could have been much worse. "I can confirm that one guy almost got clipped. He was sitting on a bench there and was narrowly missed," he said. RCMP and the coroner look through the burnt wreckage of a twin engine plane crash at Marshall Field in Vernon, B.C., Saturday, July 7, 2012. Moments after taking off into the bright, sunny skies of British Columbia's Okanagan Valley, the plane clipped two trees and slammed into a sports field, killing the two people onboard.

  • Peachland, B.C. -- May 14, 2012

    Shortly after taking off from Okanagan Lake, a de Havilland Beaver float plane crashed near Peachland, B.C., just 25 km southwest of Kelowna. The incident killed three. A member of theTransportation Safety Board inspects the scene of a airplane crash in a heavily wooded area on Monday May 14, 2012 near the community of Peachland, B.C.

  • Yellowknife, NWT -- Sept. 22, 2011

    Both pilot Trevor Jonasson and co-pilot Nicole Stacey died when their float plane smashed into a vacant lot between two buildings in Yellowknife, NWT. Seven passengers were hospitalized and debris also hit some onlookers. RCMP Officers inspect the wreckage of an Arctic Sunwest plane crash that claimed the lives of two people and injured seven others in Yellowknife, NWT, Thursday September 22, 2011.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations