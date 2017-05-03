ADVERTISEMENT

A dash cam video captured the moment a small plane crashed near a busy intersection in Washington state.

On Tuesday afternoon, the pilot of a small plane lost engine power over the city of Mukilteo, Q13 Fox reported. The pilot tried to land on a road that was clear of traffic, but clipped a power line on the way down.

Another shot of the plane that crashed into two cars on 525/Harbor Pt Blvd in Mukilteo. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/0ri2gD12ih — Bhavisha Patel (@BhavishaPatel) May 3, 2017

"It struck the light pole where it erupted a fuel cell. It spilled fuel onto the roadway, onto a vehicle which ignited," officer Myron Davis told King5 News.

Police tweeted that no one was injured in the crash.

Plane down no injuries pic.twitter.com/PEYzmooKLk — Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) May 2, 2017

"He didn't want to hit a building obviously, he didn't want to hit an area where people are, and he saw this street was empty. He did a fantastic job," witness Khal Nouri told 11 Alive News.

