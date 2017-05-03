Natalia Martinez, Lone Mountain Climber, Stranded On Canada's Highest Peak
WHITEHORSE — Parks Canada says a team from Kluane National Park in Yukon is in close contact with a climber who is stuck on Canada's highest peak.
Natalia Martinez of Argentina is making a solo ascent of Mount Logan but her plans were disrupted by two powerful earthquakes that jolted the Alaska Panhandle and southwestern Yukon early Monday.
Mount Logan in an undated picture on the Government of Canada's website. (Photo: Discover Canada)
Parks Canada's Christine Aikens said the visitor safety team from Kluane National Park in Haines Junction was working with Martinez to develop a plan to get her off the mountain.
An official with the company that flew the 37-year-old to the east ridge of Mount Logan several weeks ago said the experienced climber is pinned down at about the 3,700-metre mark of the nearly 6,000-metre peak.
"She had ascended the hardest part of the route when those earthquakes hit, so there was a lot of avalanches and rock fall," said Sian Williams of Icefield Discovery.
"We were very happy to hear that she was safe when we heard from her the morning after the earthquake."
Williams said Martinez moved her camp to a safer area and is in good shape but was dealing with stormy weather and heavy snow that could prevent any rescue until Thursday or Friday.
The route taken by Martinez is also highly technical, meaning few other climbers are close by, Williams said.
"It's a more technical route. Most people would be on the 'C' route, which is up the King Trench, (that's) still a very hard expedition, but yeah, Natalia is taking it to another level, doing a solo ascent," she said.
(CKRW, The Canadian Press)
