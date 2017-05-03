ADVERTISEMENT

Canadians are mourning the loss of another grocery store staple — Skippy peanut butter.

Hormel Foods, which owns the Skippy brand, discontinued the sale of the spread in Canada last fall, according to a statement on Hormel’s website that has also disappeared.

"We understand that this is difficult news for our loyal fans. However, market conditions at this time do not make it viable for us to continue to offer this product in Canada," Skippy’s Facebook account wrote to annoyed Canadian ‎Rob Quinn in December.

"This is devastating," wrote Corey Etherington, another commenter on the post.

The person behind the account suggested Quinn order the product on Amazon, which someone else pointed out is cost-prohibitive. One jar of Skippy Natural Super Chunk she discovered was going for $180.60.

A search of the online shopping site shows that the cheapest 340-gram jar of classic smooth Skippy goes for $10, which is decidedly pricier than it used to be at your neighbourhood store.

Hormel told CBC News that competition and pricing made it hard to keep selling the spread in Canada.

Dalhousie University professor Sylvain Charlebois, who specializes in food distribution and policy, told the broadcaster that in huge, population-sparse Canada, distribution costs may have also been a factor.

But while Hormel stopped selling Skippy months ago, Canadians are still learning the news, likely because it’s slowly disappearing off of store shelves.



Jars of U.S. Skippy peanut butter are displayed on a shelf at Cal Mart grocery store on January 3, 2013 in San Francisco, Calif.

Barb Lesyk wrote in February that she would have stockpiled it had she known it would be gone for good.

"I can't even believe it, I've been eating it for like 30 years or more," she wrote.

Those indifferent to Skippy may wonder what the big deal is — there are plenty of other peanut butter brands for sale. But one fan said he finds the other brands too dry, while another told CBC News that Kraft just isn't as creamy.

A trip to the U.S. may not satisfy, either — versions south of the border also have slightly more sugar than the Canadian ones.

This isn’t the first product to disappear from Canadian grocery stores recently.

Dad's chocolate chip cookies were discontinued late in 2016. Owner Mondelez Canada told CTVNews.ca that they just didn't sell well, calling them the "poorest performer" in their cookie arsenal.

Dad's cookies are another victim of the er, market.

But some people are still upset.

"I only liked chocolate chip. Mine and my daughter's all time fave. Heartbroken," wrote KD Anne on Facebook.