ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Pride committee in St. John's, N.L., has reversed course and invited uniformed police officers to march in the city's Pride parade this July.

Organizers posted to Facebook Tuesday thanking the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, RCMP, organizations representing visible minorities and the community for supporting "meaningful progress.''

Last July, the RNC said it would play a "less visible role'' at the Pride parade in Newfoundland's capital last year at the request of event organizers, who had asked officers to participate out of uniform to make the event "more accessible for to all.''

St. John's Pride said in a post on its website that organizers met with members of the RNC and Memorial University's Black Students' Association last week and sent two surveys to organizations for visible minorities and to the gay, lesbian and transgender community.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary police officers march in the 2014 St. John's Pride Parade. (Photo: Twitter/RNC)

It says the survey results were discussed and it was agreed that the organization would build on its "flourishing'' relationship with the RNC while maintaining its commitment to the comfort of all of its members at Pride events.

Halifax's police service said in February that it will not participate in this year's Pride parade amid a "national debate'' about police involvement in such event, while organizers behind Vancouver's Pride Parade have suggested officers show up in fewer numbers and leave their uniforms at home.

Pride Toronto members voted to ostensibly ban official police floats from marches and parades in January, adopting a list of demands put forward by that city's chapter of Black Lives Matter.