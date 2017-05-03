Canada Business
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Torstar's 110 Job Cuts Didn't Stop It From Bleeding Money

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

TORONTO — The owner of the Toronto Star and other media operations reported a $24.4 million loss in its most recent quarter, during which it cut 110 jobs as it continues to grapple with declining advertising revenue.

The loss was an improvement from last year when the comparable losses were more than twice as big.

Torstar (TSX:TS.B) said it's aiming for $5.3 million of annualized savings from the previously announced downsizing. The layoffs include 25 employees when Metroland Media Group closed its Durham, Ont., printing plant in February this year.

toronto star job cuts layoffsTorStar's Q1 loss was an improvement from last year when the comparable losses were more than twice as big. (Photo: CP)

"Cost reductions will remain an important area of focus," chief financial officer Lorenzo DeMarchi said Wednesday in a conference call with analysts.

He said restructuring initiatives already undertaken through the first quarter ended March 31 are expected to result in net savings of $13 million for the balance of the year.

The company's new CEO and publisher of the Toronto Star, John Boynton, also addressed analysts for the first time since he started in the role at the end of March.

torstarTorstar CEO John Boynton photographed at One Yonge Street in Toronto. (Photo: Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

"I think the asset collection itself is exciting, if we can put it together in a different way," he said.

Boynton provided an update on the Toronto Star's digital app, Star Touch, which has failed to meet the company's expectations on readership.

"The volume doesn't look like it's progressing at all," he said. "So we're currently just in review phase."

Torstar said it expects a $2 million lower net investment in the app for the balance of the year.

"We're not looking about rounding the edges," Boynton said. "We're looking to do something significant."

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Torstar holds an investment in The Canadian Press as part of a joint agreement with a subsidiary of the Globe and Mail and the parent company of Montreal's La Presse.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Billionaires Who Own Newspapers
of
  • Rupert Murdoch

    The Australian-born media magnate owns The Sun and The Times in the U.K., and the New York Post and Wall Street Journal in the U.S., among many other media holdings. Net worth: US$12.4 billion.

  • Warren Buffett

    The billionaire investor owns his hometown newspaper, the Omaha World-Herald, and dozens of other newspapers. Net worth: US$66.7 billion.

  • Sam Zell

    Zell owns the Chicago Tribune and the L.A. Times. Net worth: US$4.8 billion.

  • Jack Ma

    The chairman of Chinese web giant Alibaba recently bought Hong Kong's South China Morning Post. Net worth: US$22.5 billion.

  • Jeff Bezos

    The founder of Amazon owns The Washington Post. Net worth: US$46.7 billion.

  • John W. Henry

    The owner of the Boston Red Sox also owns the Boston Globe. Net worth: US$1.58 billion.

  • Jonathan Harmsworth, 4th Viscount Rothermere

    The heir to one of Britain's largest media empires owns the Daily Mail. Net worth: US$1.4 billion.

  • Alexander Lebedev

    The Russian oligarch owns The Independent and the Evening Standard in the U.K., as well as Novaya Gazeta, a Russian newspaper that has at times been at odds with Vladimir Putin. Net worth: US$1.1 billion.

  • David Thomson

    Canada's richest person indirectly owns a minority stake in the Globe and Mail. Net worth: US$26.1 billion.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations