Head feeling fuzzy and nose running like a faucet? Yep, allergy season is in full swing and unfortunately for sufferers it doesn't look like there's relief coming any time soon, and you can put some of the blame on a little thing Trump and his cabinet doesn't think is a big deal: climate change.

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

According to allergy expert Dr. Margaret Co, director of allergy and immunology at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, N.J., global warming could have a huge effect on people with seasonal allergies, which, according to Global News, affects about 20 to 30 per cent of Canadians.

“Springtime is easily the worst season when it comes to allergies. Which pollens are prevalent differs from province to province but the first seasonal allergy to pop up is tree pollen which could start as early as March,” allergist Dr. David Fischer told Global News.

Because of this year's warmer winter, experts are predicting an early and heavy pollen season, which is bad news for seasonal allergy sufferers, however Dr. Co, via a news release, revealed some tips to help keep your allergies under control this spring.

"Although pollen can be difficult to avoid entirely, these tips will help sufferers enjoy the spring," Dr. Co said.

Stay indoors as much as you can during peak pollen days, which are generally sunny and windy. The best time to go outside is on days which are cloudy and windless, and during the early morning.

Keep your windows closed and use air conditioning.

Take a shower after spending the day outside to remove pollen from hair and skin.

When outside, wear sunglasses and a wide-brim hat to reduce pollen blowing into the eyes.

If you find you still aren't getting any relief, or need long-term relief, talk to your allergist or immunologist about allergy shots.

Sometimes though, you might not realize you have allergies, as the symptoms can be mistaken for a cold.

"The mistake people make is that they think it's just a cold — but these symptoms can go on for months," Dr. Susan Waserman, allergist and clinical immunologist of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont., told HuffPost Canada in 2013. "One way to distinguish between a cold and allergies is to know that colds can go away within a few days. If your symptoms are persistent, seek medical attention."

Although seasonal allergy sufferers can be vulnerable to tree pollen, ragweed, or grass in the spring and summer, dust mites, pets and mould are also common triggers which can affect allergies.

