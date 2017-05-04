Canada Living
Blame Climate Change For Your Spring Allergies, Says Allergy Expert

Head feeling fuzzy and nose running like a faucet? Yep, allergy season is in full swing and unfortunately for sufferers it doesn't look like there's relief coming any time soon, and you can put some of the blame on a little thing Trump and his cabinet doesn't think is a big deal: climate change.

According to allergy expert Dr. Margaret Co, director of allergy and immunology at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, N.J., global warming could have a huge effect on people with seasonal allergies, which, according to Global News, affects about 20 to 30 per cent of Canadians.

“Springtime is easily the worst season when it comes to allergies. Which pollens are prevalent differs from province to province but the first seasonal allergy to pop up is tree pollen which could start as early as March,” allergist Dr. David Fischer told Global News.

Because of this year's warmer winter, experts are predicting an early and heavy pollen season, which is bad news for seasonal allergy sufferers, however Dr. Co, via a news release, revealed some tips to help keep your allergies under control this spring.

allergies

"Although pollen can be difficult to avoid entirely, these tips will help sufferers enjoy the spring," Dr. Co said.

  • Stay indoors as much as you can during peak pollen days, which are generally sunny and windy. The best time to go outside is on days which are cloudy and windless, and during the early morning.

  • Keep your windows closed and use air conditioning.

  • Take a shower after spending the day outside to remove pollen from hair and skin.

  • When outside, wear sunglasses and a wide-brim hat to reduce pollen blowing into the eyes.

  • If you find you still aren't getting any relief, or need long-term relief, talk to your allergist or immunologist about allergy shots.

Sometimes though, you might not realize you have allergies, as the symptoms can be mistaken for a cold.

"The mistake people make is that they think it's just a cold — but these symptoms can go on for months," Dr. Susan Waserman, allergist and clinical immunologist of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont., told HuffPost Canada in 2013. "One way to distinguish between a cold and allergies is to know that colds can go away within a few days. If your symptoms are persistent, seek medical attention."

Although seasonal allergy sufferers can be vulnerable to tree pollen, ragweed, or grass in the spring and summer, dust mites, pets and mould are also common triggers which can affect allergies.

The Low-Down On Spring Time Allergies
  • Your Age Doesn't Matter

    At least 25 per cent of people suffer from seasonal allergies, says Dr. Susan Waserman, allergist and clinical immunologist of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont,. People of any age can suddenly develop allergies. "Many children grow up with allergies and other people get them as adults."

  • Your City Could Be The Problem

    Where you live can also affect your allergies, Waserman says. People who live in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba for example have more exposure to ragweed than people who live out West.

  • It Can Be Genetic

    If you or your partner have sneezathons during spring months, don't be surprised if your kids have similar symptoms. "In order to become allergic you need genetics and exposure in the environment," Waserman says.

  • Allergens Don't Appear At The Same Time

    A common myth people have about spring allergies is that allergens like ragweed and tree pollen all appear during the same months. Waserman says tree pollen appears anytime between the end of March to early June, while grass allergens appear between the mid-May and mid-July, and ragweed allergens appear mid-August to the first frost.

  • Not Just The Greens

    Outdoor moulds, mildew and even your pet can cause springtime allergies, Waserman says.

  • Could It Be A Cold?

    Sometimes your cold symptoms can actually be an allergy. "The mistake people make is that they think it's just a cold — but these symptoms can go on for months," Waserman says. If you're having a hard time distinguishing between the two, remember this: allergies don't have fevers or greenish nasal discharge.

  • Trivializing Serious Conditions

    "People tend to trivialize hay fever and asthma as just an allergy and not a big deal," Waserman says. These conditions, she says, can get serious over time if they are ignored. Always consult your allergist or doctor if you believe you're experiencing asthma or hay fever.

  • Avoid Triggers

    For the most part, you can't "cure" your allergies, but there are small ways to avoid them. If you're allergic to grass or pollen, keep your windows shut and turn on the air conditioning, Waserman says. Think about it this way: it's a good excuse to not mow the lawn.

  • Fear Your Bed

    Sometimes, it could be your bed. "Dust mites are not airborne, but some people have increase symptoms this time of the year," Waserman says. These dust mites usually settle in your bedding or mattresses.

  • Don't Be Afraid To Get Checked Out

    If your allergies don't seem to go away on their own or if you're tired of using different over-the-counter products, visit an allergist to take an allergy test and find out exactly what you're allergic to.

