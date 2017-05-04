ADVERTISEMENT

No family vacation is more magical than a trip to a Disney park. Strapping on those mouse ears and taking in the excitement under the warm sun, is an experience dreams are made of. Whether it's going on a tea cup ride, touring the new Pandora – The World of Avatar at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida or taking a trip to Disneyland Resort in California to see some of your favourite superheroes, these are eight reasons your family needs to soak in the sun at a Disney park this summer.

Disney Magic

Disney's team of Imagineers dream up, design and build attractions for Disney theme parks. From detailed building designs to interactive attractions and shows, both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort bring your favourite Disney stories to life. This year, the Imagineers are bringing the Pandoran experience to life at Walt Disney World with Pandora – The World of Avatar – a new Land that celebrates the power of nature.

Variety

Variety is the spice of life, and Disney Parks on both coasts offer plenty of awesome entertainment options. At the Disneyland Resort in California, you can enjoy two fantastic theme parks – Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure – each with its own attractions like Cars Land and The Little Mermaid – Ariel's Undersea Adventure.

Walt Disney World's wide-stretching experience features four different theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom's bounty of attractions, Animal Kingdom's wildlife scenes, Epcot's technological innovations and Hollywood Studios’ interactive attractions. The expansive Resort also includes two themed water parks, four golf courses, spas, a sports complex and more.

New Attractions

Walt Disney once said that Walt Disney World will "continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world.” Sure enough, new attractions are just one of the many reasons to come to the parks this summer. Florida's latest treasure is Pandora – The World of Avatar, an entirely new land based on James Cameron’s blockbuster film, “AVATAR” adding a lush and adventurous landscape to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park. Out on the West Coast, check out Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure Park. It includes the new Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction and the chance for aspiring young superheroes to meet some of the Avengers.

Hitting The Classics

There's nothing better than sitting in a spin-dizzy oversized teacup on the Mad Tea Party attraction. But don't forget to visit Disneyland's Matterhorn Bobsleds, or take a ride on Walt Disney World's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. These attractions have stuck around all these years for a reason.

Picture Perfect Architecture

The iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle has stood at the centre of Disneyland Park since its opening in 1955, a peaked and pastel architectural fantasy millions have photographed. Walt Disney World's Cinderella Castle is just as awe-inducing, an ornate and regal fairytale palace where dreams do come true. A trip to a Disney Park is worth it if only for a picture in front of these castles.



Shows And Entertainment

Both coasts offer a number of entertaining live shows for all members of the family. Over at the Disney California Adventure Park, Anna, Elsa and Olaf re-enact your favourite "Frozen" moments in an elaborate theatrical production. Back in Florida, the brand new Music of Pixar Live! experience will have you and the family taking in a bombastic, philharmonic tribute to the songs from "Cars," "Toy Story" and more.



Meeting Your Favourites At Disney

Where else can you get the chance to shake hands with Mickey Mouse, bounce around with Tigger, meet the storied Disney Princesses or come face to face with some of your favourite superheroes.

Food

Hitting a whole bunch of epic attractions can build up your appetite. Thankfully, there are countless food options for you and your family. For snackers on-the-go, you can never go wrong with a sugar-speckled churro or a mouth-watering, Mickey-shaped ice cream bar.

Walt Disney World Resort's four star Victoria & Alberts can cap the day with a fine dining menu of roulade of smoked salmon and rare white truffles, but don't count out the kobe-beef burger by the Animal Kingdom's Yak & Yeti Restaurant, or the hearty Na'vi cuisine from Pandora’s Satu’li Canteen.

Flo's V8 Cafe in Disney California Adventure Park is the perfect place to fuel up with a vintage diner-style strawberry milkshake, but you should also speed on over to the Café Orleans in Disneyland Park for some good and spicy Cajun cooking.

