OTTAWA — Conservative leadership candidate Andrew Scheer picked up some support in Quebec on Thursday and went deep into Maxime Bernier's territory to get it.

Scheer announced in St-Isidore, a town in the Beauce region, that he has the support of a group of farmers who are in favour of supply management.



Maxime Bernier speaks as Andrew Scheer looks on at a debate in Halifax on Feb. 4, 2017.(Photo: Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Bernier is the popular MP from the area and the leadership campaign's perceived front-runner.

Bernier launched his campaign by announcing he wanted to abolish the supply management system he defended as a cabinet minister. Thirteen people are in the running for the leadership, with the winner to be announced May 27.

Jacques Roy, the founder of the farmers group, said Scheer is the best bet to knock off Bernier and that he is asking Conservative voters to place their faith in the bilingual MP from Saskatchewan.

"We invite all our members and all Conservatives in Quebec to give their first choice to Andrew Scheer," Roy said in a statement, noting that with the support of four Quebec elected members, Scheer has the most support among the party's MPs from the province.