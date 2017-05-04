ADVERTISEMENT

Jetsetting to far off locales may be the dream, but our busy schedules and the hefty costs associated to travel don’t always make it possible for us to explore another continent. But why wait years for your next vacation when you can book a short-haul trip in North America, now. You can see Montreal’s stunning architecture, experience Halifax’s natural wonders, or visit the Big Apple. CIBC’s Aventura Visa Rewards Card makes it easier to book one of these dream trips. For as little as 10,000 points, you can visit one of these close-to-home cities. Select your region and uncover adventures you can take on a whim.

Whether you want to visit an urban oasis or completely immerse yourself in nature, learn how 10,000 CIBC Aventura points can put you well on your way to any of these dream destinations.