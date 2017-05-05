ADVERTISEMENT

Right around the holidays and birthdays, the same question gets asked by anyone with kids in their lives — what do I get them?

In our opinion, you really can't go wrong with books, but figuring out what kids want to read can be a bit of a mystery. New series are constantly arriving and tastes can change with every grade.

Fortunately, Scholastic just released a giant study on reading habits of Canadians, and we took that opportunity to sneak a peek at the books series kids say they loved. It's straight from the horse's mouth, so to speak, so how could we go wrong?

The survey started at age six, which is around the time kids start choosing their own books. So if you're looking for something for younger kids, best bets are probably the ones parents love and recommend — Berenstain Bears, Dr. Seuss, anything by Robert Munsch.

If, by chance, your kids have already covered off these series, you can try "What Should I Read Next?," a site that takes a book you've read and suggests something similar, to find their next obsession.

Read on, and check out which series kids love to read:

Harry Potter

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Judy Moody

Captain Underpants

Elephant and Piggie

Rainbow Magic

Geronimo Stilton

Pokémon

Fly Guy

Dork Diaries

Percy Jackson

My Little Pony

Goosebumps

Nancy Drew

Warriors

Star Wars

Garfield

The Maze Runner

The Hunger Games

Divergent

Monster High

Big Nate

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

The Baby-Sitters Club

The Chronicles of Narnia

Lord of the Rings