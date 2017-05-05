Canada Parents
Life Lessons From Mom: Kids Reveal What Their Mums Taught Them

Before they step foot in a classroom, your little ones are already learning — from mum, of course!

So when AOL Canada (AOL Canada owns HuffPost Canada) held their annual Take Your Kids To Work Day, we asked the kids what lessons their moms taught them. (Check out their adorable answers in the video above!)

From baking to counting to jumping, these kids want to be just like mom, and who could blame them? Moms are the heroes of the home — kind, loving, gentle and generous. Oh, and did we forget to mention she's fierce as hell too?

