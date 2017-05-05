Drake looking like he’s in desperate need of a tailor at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards.

Drake with his "Degrassi" buds, Shane Kippel and Adamo Ruggiero. We can’t really fault the kid here. He looks like a typical teenager wearing a baggy checkered shirt and jeans.

Drake looking Canadian in a parka and cozy black hoodie.

Hmm, not half bad. Drake wears a black military-esque jacket at the Spring Awakening and “Degrassi” panel discussion with Rosie O'Donnell.

The beginning of the sweater obsession. Drake looks casual in a black cardigan and jeans at MTV studios.

Either he started purchasing clothes that fit him properly or he just grew nicely into his body. Lose the Louis Vuitton change purse though Drake. No one likes a bragger.

We’re really digging this sweater-Henley combination at the BET Awards. The heart melts our hearts Drake.

Slow clap for this impeccably tailored grey suit. Drake attends the GQ Man of the Year awards.

2009 seems to be the year of suave Drake, posing at the Grammy nominations concert in a velvet blazer with a silk pocket square.

Bold but not the most flattering of coats.

Drake attends the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards in a pretty low-key outfit - leather jacket, dark grey tee-shirt and jeans. You can’t really go wrong with the classics.

Drake performs at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors wearing a shirt demanding the release of his mentor. We dig the denim jacket and khakis combination.

Holy green metallic blazer. This is definitely Drake’s colour at Lil Wayne’s welcome home party.

Drake embracing a classic no fuss suit at the Juno Awards.

Black on black and then yellow? Not the best footwear choice. Drake brings up images of Big Bird’s feet at the BET Awards.

Drake looks low maintenance, wearing a military jacket and black denim at the launch of Google Music at Mr. Brainwash Studios.

Drake adds a casual element by forging the tie at a press conference in South Africa.

Drake literally looks 13 in this outfit as he performs as part of Wild 94.9's Wild Jam at HP Pavilion. We don’t approve of this get up.

Drake is all smiles in a warm bomber jacket at New Years Eve 2012 with Carson Daly.

Drake on stage at the 54th Annual Grammy’s in a classic tux.

Proud Canadian Drake attends First Down Friday at Sensu wearing a sweater that can’t be denied.

Drake at the 2012 Budweiser Made In America Festival wearing an appropriately Bud blue bomber. We’re not sure we like the ensemble though.

Drake wears a form fitting Versace shirt at the 2012 MTV Video Awards.

Drake’s new 2013 look. Kidding! Drake films a scene for "Anchorman: The Legend Continues."

Drake looking like his usual dapper self at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards in a blue grey tuxedo blazer with black lapels. We love the detail on the side of his pants.

Drake’s best look yet at the Raptor’s press conference.

Drake at the ESPY Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Wednesday, July 16, 2014, in Los Angeles.

O.B. O'Brien and Drake attend Party Next Door Live at S.O.B.'s on October 23, 2014, in New York City.

Drake attends the game between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers on November 9, 2014 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

Drake, the Raptors ambassador, courtside. Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets during 1st half action at the Air Canada Centre of the NBA season on December 17, 2014.

Drake performs during the Future Music Festival at Royal Randwick Racecourse on February 28, 2015 in Sydney, Australia.

Aubrey Graham aka Drake arrives at the 'Get Hard' - Los Angeles Premiere held at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on March 25, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Drake performs during the 2015 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at The Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2015 in Indio, California.

Drake headlines and performs on stage at New Look Wireless Festival Pre Party at Finsbury Park on June 28, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.

Drake attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2015 in London, England.

Drake performs onstage during Day 2 of Squamish Valley Music Festival on August 8, 2015 in Squamish, Canada.

Drake attends the Grand Opening Of Fring's Restaurant Toronto on September 21, 2015 in Toronto, Canada.

Drake performs before the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 25, 2015 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

Drake, team ambassador of the Toronto Raptors, before the game against the Golden State Warriors on December 5, 2015.

Singer Drake celebrates after Terrance Ross #31 of the Toronto Raptors sinks a 3-pointer in the second half of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Indiana Pacers during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on April 26, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Rapper Drake shouts from his court-side seat during the second half of an NBA game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors at the Air Canada Centre on March 06, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Drake leaving Nobu restaurant on February 29, 2016 in London, England.

Head Coach Drake of Team Canada reacts from the bench during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game against Team USA at the Ricoh Coliseum on February 12, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Drake attends the 2016 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Ricoh Coliseum on February 12, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.

Director Spike Lee and Drake attend the 2016 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Air Canada Centre on February 13, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.

Rapper, Drake arrives before the NBA All-Star Game as part of the 2016 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 14, 2016 at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Drake attends the Canadian Pre-Launch of Virginia Black Decadent American Whiskey held at LCBO at Yonge & Summerhill on April 12, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.

Toronto Raptors ambassador Drake attends Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals between the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors during the 2016 NBA Playoffs on May 1, 2016 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Drake as Jimmy Brooks and Shenae Grimes as Darcy Edwards.

Drake looking fly at the Raptors press conference in Toronto. We dig the no socks look.

Drake arrives at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards looking dapper in a bow tie and two-toned tuxedo blazer.

Drake pops in red pants and chambray shirt at the Cash Money Records 4th annual pre-GRAMMY Awards party.

Shenae Grimes looks rocker chic with a metallic blazer and studded black and gold heels at the 2013 “Teen Vogue” Young Hollywood Awards.

Shenae Grimes rocks leather pants and a shimmery silver jacket to the 2013 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party held at Fig & Olive Melrose Place.

Comfy in Converse, actress Shenae Grimes attends the Skechers 'Summer Soiree' at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles.

Actress Nina Dobrev attends Cosmopolitan's Summer Bash in a cheery yellow mini dress by Julien MacDonald.

Nina Dobrev wears a form fitting blue Versace dress to The CW Network's New York 2013 Upfront Presentation.

Nina Dobrev looks like a punk princess in this custom Monique Lhuillier gown.

Actress Lauren Collins attends the Second TIFF Dipnight After Party looking casual but chic in a leather jacket.

“LA Complex” actress Cassie Steele looks equal parts rocker and boho chic in this outfit at the “Nylon” October IT issue celebration.

Cassie Steele attends the Chinese Laundry Fashion Denim launch party in a floral mini skirt and black crop top.

Cassie Steele makes a statement wearing bright red leather pants and a black Rolling Stone t-shirt to “Much Music” headquarters in 2012.