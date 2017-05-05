Canada Business
Canada's Jobless Rate Lowest In 9 Years As Youth Leave Workforce

Canada's unemployment rate dropped to its lowest level in nine years in April, Statistics Canada reported Friday, but that drop was due to young people leaving the workforce.

Overall employment grew by a tepid 3,200 jobs in April, but there were 22,500 fewer youths aged 15 to 24 in the workforce than there was a month earlier.

Job quality declined, as full-time jobs fell by 31,000 and part-time jobs rose by 34,000.

With fewer young people looking for work, the unemployment rate dipped to 6.5 per cent, the lowest since October, 2008, StatsCan said in its Labour Force Survey.

"The unemployment rate, while at its lowest level in nine years, declined for the 'wrong' reason as people left the labour force and participation rate declined to its lowest level since the summer of 2016," noted TD Bank senior economist Michael Dolega.

Broken down by province, British Columbia was the big winner in April, adding 11,300 jobs, the largest increase of any province. Its jobless rate rose a notch to 5.5 per cent. Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island were the only other provinces to eke out job gains.

Employment was largely unchanged in Ontario, but thanks to youth leaving the workforce, its jobless rate fell to 5.8 per cent — the lowest since January of 2001. Jobs fell by a small amount in all other provinces.

The jobs market is trying to "catch its breath after its remarkable run over the past several months," noted economist Nick Exarhos of CIBC.

That strong job growth prior to April means Canada has 276,000 more jobs today than a year ago, an increase of 1.5 per cent, well above population growth. The jobless rate is 0.6 percentage points lower than it was in April of 2016.

  • Nostalgist

    Basically an interior designer for retirees, the "nostalgist" will re-design living spaces for wealthy seniors to reflect their favourite decades. Just imagine living in a college dorm room or your grandmother's house for the rest of your life!

  • Rewilder

    Talk about taking the land back! A "rewilder's" job will be to remediate lands that have been decimated by industrial activity such as factories, cars and monoculture farming. They would replace roads with forests, reintroduce native species and take out fences to restore birds' flight paths. Just imagine how much money a "rewilder" could make restoring the oilsands!

  • Tele-surgeon

    People living in remote communities are having increasing difficulty accessing medical care. That may necessitate the advent of the "tele-surgeon," who would operate on people in far away locations using robotic tools. If doctors are already making virtual house calls, why not this?

  • Garbage Designer

    Forget recycling; "upcycling" is the wave of the future. It's a process of turning waste into useful products, such as old magazines into place mats or flower pots. "Garbage designers" will be the experts in how to turn discarded products into items we need. They could be in hot demand from companies that want to turn waste into clothes, toys and furniture.

  • Simplicity Expert

    The 20th century gave us "efficiency experts," so perhaps the 21st century will give us "simplicity" instead. These experts will find ways to reduce administrative workload, job interviews, even working hours. A keen understanding of social science will be important for this role.

  • Healthcare Navigator

    A professional who helps people navigate complicated health care systems is something we need sooner rather than later. These people would teach patients the ins and outs of such a system and help families cope with stressful times.

  • Aquaponic Fish Farmer

    With global warming and increasing stress on water bodies from industrial activity, it can be more difficult for fish to survive in their natural habitats. Thus, they become tougher to catch. Aquaponics, a smaller-scale version of fish farming that takes fewer resources, might hold the answer. This system would combine fish farming with gardening, having plants grow over water with the fish living beneath them. The plants would add oxygen to the water and fish waste would help fertilize the greenery.

  • Solar Technology Specialist

    As we move forward, we'll be looking for more efficient and sustainable ways to obtain energy. As such, we may find ourselves looking increasingly toward the sun. Solar technology specialists would help building owners to design and maintain panels in cities and manage grids in the countryside.

  • Neighbourhood Watch Officer

    Drones are all the rage at the moment, with applications such as real estate marketing and search and rescue. One day, they may even be useful for neighbourhood watches. Officers with such detachments would use the drones to monitor cars, unsecured homes and even keep watch for fire patrol.

  • Robot Counsellor

    Robots are taking on an increasingly important role in the family home. The robot counsellor of the future will work much like a family counsellor, ensuring that a household has the right one working for it, particularly when it comes to assisting elderly people. A counsellor will observe the family's interactions and if conflicts happen, the robot can help provide better options.

  • 10. Plastics Processing Machine Operator

    These are the 10 worst jobs according to Canadian Business. Read more here. 10. Plastics processing machine operator Median salary: $33,072 5-yr. salary growth: +9% 5-yr. growth in employees (2006-2012): -42.41% Source: Canadian Business

  • 9. Printing Machine Operator

    Median salary: $37,440 5-yr. salary growth: 0% 5-yr. growth in employees (2006-2012): -42.86% Source: Canadian Business

  • 8. Foundry Worker

    Median salary: $43,680 5-yr. salary growth: +5% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -43.14%

  • 7. Labourer, Wood, Pulp And Paper Processing

    Median salary: $39,520 5-yr. salary growth: +23% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -43.39% Source: Canadian Business

  • 6. Rubber Processing Machine Operator

    Median salary: $38,500.80 5-yr. salary growth: -3% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012):-45.39% Source: Canadian Business

  • 5. General Office Clerk

    Median salary: $35,360 5-yr. salary growth: +3% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -46.22% Source: Canadian Business

  • 4. Harvesting Labourer

    Median salary: $22,360 5-yr. salary growth: +12% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -57.24% Source: Canadian Business

  • 3. Weaver Or Knitter

    Median salary: $29,120 5-yr. salary growth: 0% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -57.97% Source: Canadian Business

  • 2. Photographic And Film Processor

    Median salary: $23,212.80 5-yr. salary growth: +8% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -58.54% Source: Canadian Business

  • 1. Pulp Mill Operator

    Median salary: $56,160 5-yr. salary growth: +8% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -66.67% Source: Canadian Business

Conversations