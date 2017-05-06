Canada Parents
Kraft Mac And Cheese Ad Featuring Alternative Curse Words For Moms Is F**king Brilliant

Although most moms try their best — sometimes there's the inevitable slip of the tongue.

If you've ever found yourself in the predicament where your kids are running around the house, squealing like wild animals, your first reaction may be to yell "Shut the fuck up!" But then you remember that you probably don't want your children to hear mommy using the F-word.

So that's why swearing advocate and author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing Melissa Mohr recently teamed up with Kraft to offer you a happy medium in frustrating times.

Saying "Get off your monkey-flunking tablet and get your shiitake mushrooms ready for soccer practice," instead of "Move your asses and get your shit together for soccer," is one of her innovative verbal solutions.

And instead of saying "Son of a bitch," she claims that, "Son of a motherless goat" works just as well.

But if you're in a situation where you just can't resist, Mohr says that's perfectly OK, too. Because after all, nobody's "fucking perfect."

Watch the hilarious clip below.


