Aunt Jemima Waffles And French Toast Recalled

 |  By The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Pinnacle Foods Canada Corporation is recalling Aunt Jemima Frozen Waffles and Frozen French Toast Slices due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The CFIA says distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products.

No illnesses reported

The CFIA says the recalled products were sold to food service accounts nationally, but there have been no reported illnesses.

The recalled items are Aunt Jemima Waffles, 144 count, 3.57 kilograms, with UPC code 1 00 19600 43575 1; Aunt Jemima Original Thin French Toast, 144 count, 6.1 kilogram, with UPC 0 00 19600 05870 0; and Aunt Jemima Thick French Toast, 72 count, 4.86 kilogram with UPC 0 00 19600 43560 0.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by a voluntary recall in another country.

  • More than 200 diseases are spread through food

    Millions of people fall ill every year and many die as a result of eating unsafe food. Diarrhoeal diseases alone kill an estimated 1.5 million children annually, and most of these illnesses are attributed to contaminated food or drinking water. Proper food preparation can prevent most foodborne diseases.

  • Foodborne diseases affect vulnerable people harder than other groups

    Infections caused by contaminated food have a much higher impact on populations with poor or fragile health status and can easily lead to serious illness and death. For infants, pregnant women, the sick and the elderly, the consequences of foodborne disease are usually more severe and may be fatal.

  • There are many opportunities for food contamination to take place

    Today’s food supply is complex and involves a range of different stages including on-farm production, slaughtering or harvesting, processing, storage, transport and distribution before the food reaches the consumers.

  • Globalisation makes food safety more complex and essential

    Globalisation of food production and trade is making the food chain longer and complicates foodborne disease outbreak investigation and product recall in case of emergency.

  • Food safety is multisectoral and multidisciplinary

    To improve food safety, a multitude of different professionals are working together, making use of the best available science and technologies. Different governmental departments and agencies, encompassing public health, agriculture, education and trade, need to collaborate and communicate with each other and engage with the civil society including consumer groups.

  • Food contamination also affects the economy and society as a whole

    Food contamination has far reaching effects beyond direct public health consequences – it undermines food exports, tourism, livelihoods of food handlers and economic development, both in developed and developing countries.

  • Some harmful bacteria are becoming resistant to drug treatments

    Antimicrobial resistance is a growing global health concern. Overuse and misuse of antimicrobials in agriculture and animal husbandry, in addition to human clinical uses, is one of the factors leading to the emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance. Antimicrobial-resistant bacteria in animals may be transmitted to humans via food.

  • Everybody has a role to play in keeping food safe

    Food safety is a shared responsibility between governments, industry, producers, academia, and consumers. Everyone has a role to play. Achieving food safety is a multi-sectoral effort requiring expertise from a range of different disciplines – toxicology, microbiology, parasitology, nutrition, health economics, and human and veterinary medicine. Local communities, women’s groups and school education also play an important role.

  • Consumers must be well informed on food safety practices

    People should make informed and wise food choices and adopt adequate behaviors. They should know common food hazards and how to handle food safely, using the information provided in food labelling.

  • Contaminated food can cause long-term health problems

    The most common symptoms of foodborne disease are stomach pains, vomiting and diarrhoea. Food contaminated with heavy metals or with naturally occurring toxins can also cause long-term health problems including cancer and neurological disorders.

Conversations