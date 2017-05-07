Canada British Columbia
B.C. Election 2017: Jobs, Affordability Big Issues As Voting Day Nears

 |  By Geordon Omand
Posted: Updated:
VANCOUVER — Tuesday marks the end of a bitterly fought election campaign in British Columbia, leaving voters to decide whether the Liberals' jobs-centred pitch is enough to clinch a fifth consecutive term in office or whether the NDP convinced them it is time for new hands at the helm.

If the Liberals win a majority it will mean two decades in power for the party that first formed government in 2001. But after 16 years as Opposition, the NDP under John Horgan is hoping to wrestle control from a Liberal party led by Christy Clark that bills itself as a free-enterprise coalition.

Politically fundraising laws, the cost of housing and a trade spat with the United States over softwood lumber have been central themes of the campaign.

Greens could shift balance of power

One wild card that could have a significant impact on the results is the Green party, which has enjoyed considerable prominence in this election under the leadership of Andrew Weaver, who is the party's lone representative in the legislature.

Weaver's push to attract voters who are fed up with the usual suspects saw the New Democrats make appeals late in the campaign for Greens to support them as the only chance to defeat the Liberals. The Greens have campaigned hard around southern Vancouver Island, a traditional NDP stronghold.

On Saturday, Horgan ran a full-page advertisement in a Victoria newspaper warning that a vote for the Green party was a vote for the Liberals.

christy clark
B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark poses for a photo at a campaign stop. (Jonathan Hayward / CP)

The party leaders stuck to familiar scripts on Sunday, with Clark campaigning across Metro Vancouver, starting with a stop at a construction company in Surrey.

"We wake up thinking about how we can protect the jobs in British Columbia and how we can create even more," she said.

Softwood lumber spat becomes a campaign issue

New tariffs imposed by the U.S. on Canadian softwood lumber became a key issue in the Liberal campaign, with Clark saying her party is the only one that can protect jobs in the face of rising protectionism from President Donald Trump.

"I'm prepared to make sure we fight strong, that we fight thoughtfully," she said on Sunday. "We aren't going to be weaklings."

Clark has asked the federal government to ban the shipment of thermal coal through B.C., which would hurt the industry in the U.S. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he will consider the request, but Clark has promised to go it alone and introduce a $70-a-tonne carbon tax on the coal if Ottawa doesn't act.

john horgan
Vivian Sutherland, 9 months, looks on as NDP Leader John Horgan speaks during a campaign stop. (Darryl Dyck / CP)

Horgan mingled with people at Vancouver's Granville Island Market on Sunday, where he met with voters concerned about child care, real estate and small business.

"People are engaging in this election campaign because we are talking about the issues that matter to people," said Horgan.

"Christy Clark is saying, 'This is as good as it gets,' and pretends she's fighting with Donald Trump. That strikes me as a campaign that's desperate."

Weaver's campaign often featured appearances with prominent environmentalist David Suzuki, who endorsed the party and encouraged voters on Sunday to send more Greens to the legislature.

"A vote for the Greens is a vote for more Green MLAs," Suzuki said in a statement.

Minority governments rare in B.C.

There have only been three minority governments in British Columbia's history. The last one was in 1952.

The NDP is promising $10-a-day child care, an annual renters rebate and getting rid of medical service premiums.

The Liberals unveiled their platform the day before the month-long campaign officially began, which the party said highlighted its commitment to prudent spending and economic growth.

The Greens are promising to hike taxes on carbon, corporations and high-income earns to pay for more investment in child care, infrastructure, public health and the environment.

— With files from Dirk Meissner in Vancouver and Gemma Karstens-Smith in Surrey, B.C.

Christy Clark: 5 Things To Know
  • Devout Anglican

    B.C.'s premier is a devout Anglican who studied religion at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

  • Student Politician

    While a student at Simon Fraser University, she ran for and won as president of the Simon Fraser Student Society, only to be disqualified later after failing to pay fines for breaking campaign rules.

  • Cabinet Mother

    She became the second woman in Canadian history to give birth while sitting as a cabinet minister. The first was Pauline Marois in Quebec in 1985.

  • Foray In France

    She spent time in Paris, studying at l'Universite Paris-Sorbonne.

  • Pink Shirt Day Captain

    She created "Pink Shirt Day," an initiative to counter bullying, while she worked as a CKNW radio host. She spoke out frequently on the issue while as premier.

  • He's had harder jobs than politics

    Born and raised on Vancouver Island, Horgan has driven delivery trucks, pulled lumber in a planer mill, lived in Ocean Falls making pulp and paper, and was a plasterer's helper. He hated it at the time, but now likes mixing cement and making rock walls. He also enjoys refinishing old furniture.

  • He was the King of Hearts

    The B.C. NDP leader's first elected term in office was in Grade 1, when he was voted King of Hearts on Valentine's Day. He was also student council president of Reynolds High School in Victoria.

  • He's a hockey and roadie dad

    Horgan met his wife, Ellie, on the first day at university and they have been together ever since. They have two sons. One is a jock and the other a musician. John's tied skates as a hockey dad and humped amplifiers as a roadie dad.

  • He's a self-admitted geek

    Horgan loves science fiction, especially Star Trek. His father died when he was a toddler. So having been raised by his mom and older sister, he thinks Capt. Kathryn Janeway is the best of the Star Trek captains.

  • He's played team sports all his life

    Horgan completed his Master's degree in Sydney, Australia. A failed surfer, he played cricket for fun and varsity basketball for competition.

  • A marshmallow ended his firefighting career

    Horgan's older brother was a professional firefighter in Victoria, as is his nephew in Vancouver and cousin in Port Moody. The politician would have followed in the family vocation if a flaming marshmallow didn't fly off a roasting stick and land on his forehead as a child.

  • Kirk LaPointe

    The veteran newsman is used to monitoring politics behind the scenes as a senior editor at The Vancouver Sun, CTV, Canadian Press, and National Post. He was also CBC ombudsman from 2010 to 2012 and is currently a journalism professor at UBC. LaPointe, 56, was born in Toronto and raised by a single mother. Here are five things you may not know about him.

  • Goaltender

    "I am a goaltender for three hockey teams. They are rooting for me to win the mayoralty, I suspect, so they can find someone to replace me. I suppose I will take the support wherever it is."

  • Music blogger

    "I am an avid music fan. It started by seeing The Beatles at age six. I have seen hundreds of concerts and, because I was a music writer in earlier journalism days, interviewed hundreds of musicians. I try to stay current." (Lapointe is seen here with radio personalities from The Kid Carson Show on SONiC.)

  • Coach

    "I coach girls softball, a team called Blue Thunder, having coached them from Mites level into Midget over seven great seasons. It’s the best time of year. The vibe is fantastic."

  • Coach

  • Marathoner

    "I have run nine marathons and more than 100 10K races, none of them in the first one-third of the finishers. I have run for 32 years and have missed a birthday run only once in that time. I used to be upset when I was called a jogger; now I’d consider that an upgrade."

  • Magician

    "I know one good magic trick. I teach it every year to journalism students because it involves choosing a word from the newspaper, writing it on a slip of paper, handing that paper to someone, then having another person choose the same word. Only two people have figured the trick out when they've seen it."

  • Gregor Robertson

    Born in North Vancouver, Gregor Robertson previously served as a B.C. MLA. He's been running the city since 2008, and is gunning for a third term in the November municipal election. Here are some surprising facts you may not have heard before.

  • Sailor

    He sailed a 40-foot wooden sailboat across the Pacific Ocean to New Zealand on a boat he helped restore and build himself.

  • Player

    He’s played soccer all his life.

  • Here he is practising with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

  • Farmer

    He used to be an organic farmer on an acreage near Fort Langley.

  • Spicy

    His favourite meal in general is spicy Chinese or Mexican food.

  • Entrepreneur

    He co-founded Happy Planet, a successful multi-million dollar B.C. juice and natural foods company. The soups are his favourite Happy Planet product.

  • Famous relative

    He’s a distant relative of Norman Bethune (the mayor's full name is Gregor Angus Bethune Robertson). His grandmother was a first cousin to the Canadian doctor who brought modern medicine to rural China.

  • He plays the drums...

  • ... and the tuba.

  • Meena Wong

    The community organizer, who currently works with Vancouver Coastal Health, was born in China and spent part of her childhood in Hong Kong. She moved to Canada as an international student when she was 19. If elected, Wong would be Vancouver’s first female mayor, as well as the first Chinese person in that role. Here are some fun facts she shared with HuffPost B.C.

  • She's a community gardener.

    She started EcoMinds, a group that promotes better mental health through gardening.

  • She's a paddler.

    She's a member of the Gung Haggis Fat Choy dragon boat team.

  • Loves Haida Gwaii.

    She lists kayaking and hiking in Haida Gwaii as one of her favourite vacation pastimes.

  • Batman-lover.

    She's huge fan of Batman because he "fights injustice in Gotham City."

  • She's a closet artist.

  • Her motto:

    "Live simply. Love generously. Care deeply. Speak kindly."

