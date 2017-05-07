Canada British Columbia
B.C. Election: Days Before Vote, Christy Clark Is Still Smiling

 |  By Geordon Omand, The Canadian Press
PRINCETON, B.C. — Christy Clark appears unruffled by the rebuff of a shy one-year-old outside a cafe in southern British Columbia, who buries his head in his father's shoulder.

Unfazed, the B.C. Liberal leader plucks a red-and-white pinwheel from a nearby flower box and coaxes a smile from the youngster, who accepts the spinning toy.

christy clark
B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark addresses the crowd as she makes a campaign stop in North Vancouver on Saturday.

As she campaigns across the province, Clark, 51, comes across as similarly confident in her ability to win over B.C. voters in Tuesday's election.

Clark is a seasoned campaigner and in the 2013 provincial election, her first as party leader, she was widely predicted to lose.

“We were doomed. Everybody said we were going to lose the election.''
— Christy Clark on her 2013 election win

"We were 20 points behind,'' Clark recalled in a recent interview. "It was just terrible.

"The caucus was divided. The party was broke. We were doomed. Everybody said we were going to lose the election.''

Despite losing her own seat, Clark achieved the unexpected and led the Liberals to their fourth-straight majority government.

This time Clark is running on her record after a full-term in office.

christy clark
Premier Christy Clark speaks to a rescue worker as she visits Cache Creek, B.C., on Saturday. The small B.C. community was hit this week with flooding from melting snow pack.

"I feel like this time I have more to say to people than just, 'Trust me, I'm going to try and do my best for you,''' she said between campaign stops in the Okanagan region.

"This time I can say, 'I told you I was going to do my best for you. We have made British Columbia number one in the country. I hope you'll trust me to do it again.'''

Economic issues weigh down Clark's government

Clark's campaign is highlighting the Liberal party's stewardship of a provincial economy that has led the country in growth while trumpeting its financial management by stringing together five straight surplus budgets and promising four more. She has reminded voters the last time the NDP was in power in the 1990s the economy stagnated.

But incumbency also has its challenges.

Clark's record is weighed down by a child-poverty rate in B.C. that is the highest in the country. Housing affordability became an issue under her watch and there appears to be growing discontent over political fundraising laws.

christy clark
B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark picks out some steaks as she makes a campaign stop at a butcher in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday.

Clark is no stranger to politics, nor to political defeat. As a child she helped campaign with her father, who was a three-time candidate for the B.C. Liberals, a party that was virtually non-existent at the time.

He was never elected, but in 2011 the party he championed chose his daughter as its leader. By then Clark had survived the crucible of student politics during her time at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver.

After she was first elected to the legislature in 1996, she went on to serve as education minister and deputy premier in Gordon Campbell's government.

Tough talk for Trump administration

The Liberal campaign's focus on the economy and job creation has also seen Clark portray herself as the only leader willing and able to stand up to "rising protectionism'' south of the border.

Late in the campaign, Clark threatened tough action against the thermal coal industry in the United States, asking Ottawa to ban the coal from travelling through U.S. ports after the Americans slapped new duties on softwood. She says she is also willing to go it alone by taxing the coal if the federal government doesn't back her.

Her friends and opponents have described Clark as a fierce political competitor with a knack for electioneering.

"Campaigns are a test of character, as much as a test of policy,'' she said.

Christy Clark: 5 Things To Know
of
  • Devout Anglican

    B.C.'s premier is a devout Anglican who studied religion at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

  • Student Politician

    While a student at Simon Fraser University, she ran for and won as president of the Simon Fraser Student Society, only to be disqualified later after failing to pay fines for breaking campaign rules.

  • Cabinet Mother

    She became the second woman in Canadian history to give birth while sitting as a cabinet minister. The first was Pauline Marois in Quebec in 1985.

  • Foray In France

    She spent time in Paris, studying at l'Universite Paris-Sorbonne.

  • Pink Shirt Day Captain

    She created "Pink Shirt Day," an initiative to counter bullying, while she worked as a CKNW radio host. She spoke out frequently on the issue while as premier.

  • NEXT: 6 Things To Know About NDP Leader John Horgan

  • He's had harder jobs than politics

    Born and raised on Vancouver Island, Horgan has driven delivery trucks, pulled lumber in a planer mill, lived in Ocean Falls making pulp and paper, and was a plasterer's helper. He hated it at the time, but now likes mixing cement and making rock walls. He also enjoys refinishing old furniture.

  • He was the King of Hearts

    The B.C. NDP leader's first elected term in office was in Grade 1, when he was voted King of Hearts on Valentine's Day. He was also student council president of Reynolds High School in Victoria.

  • He's a hockey and roadie dad

    Horgan met his wife, Ellie, on the first day at university and they have been together ever since. They have two sons. One is a jock and the other a musician. John's tied skates as a hockey dad and humped amplifiers as a roadie dad.

  • He's a self-admitted geek

    Horgan loves science fiction, especially Star Trek. His father died when he was a toddler. So having been raised by his mom and older sister, he thinks Capt. Kathryn Janeway is the best of the Star Trek captains.

  • He's played team sports all his life

    Horgan completed his Master's degree in Sydney, Australia. A failed surfer, he played cricket for fun and varsity basketball for competition.

  • A marshmallow ended his firefighting career

    Horgan's older brother was a professional firefighter in Victoria, as is his nephew in Vancouver and cousin in Port Moody. The politician would have followed in the family vocation if a flaming marshmallow didn't fly off a roasting stick and land on his forehead as a child.

  • NEXT: Things You Didn't Know About 2014 Vancouver Mayoral Candidates

  • Kirk LaPointe

    The veteran newsman is used to monitoring politics behind the scenes as a senior editor at The Vancouver Sun, CTV, Canadian Press, and National Post. He was also CBC ombudsman from 2010 to 2012 and is currently a journalism professor at UBC. LaPointe, 56, was born in Toronto and raised by a single mother. Here are five things you may not know about him.

  • Goaltender

    "I am a goaltender for three hockey teams. They are rooting for me to win the mayoralty, I suspect, so they can find someone to replace me. I suppose I will take the support wherever it is."

  • Music blogger

    "I am an avid music fan. It started by seeing The Beatles at age six. I have seen hundreds of concerts and, because I was a music writer in earlier journalism days, interviewed hundreds of musicians. I try to stay current." (Lapointe is seen here with radio personalities from The Kid Carson Show on SONiC.)

  • Coach

    "I coach girls softball, a team called Blue Thunder, having coached them from Mites level into Midget over seven great seasons. It’s the best time of year. The vibe is fantastic."

  • Coach

  • Marathoner

    "I have run nine marathons and more than 100 10K races, none of them in the first one-third of the finishers. I have run for 32 years and have missed a birthday run only once in that time. I used to be upset when I was called a jogger; now I’d consider that an upgrade."

  • Magician

    "I know one good magic trick. I teach it every year to journalism students because it involves choosing a word from the newspaper, writing it on a slip of paper, handing that paper to someone, then having another person choose the same word. Only two people have figured the trick out when they've seen it."

  • Gregor Robertson

    Born in North Vancouver, Gregor Robertson previously served as a B.C. MLA. He's been running the city since 2008, and is gunning for a third term in the November municipal election. Here are some surprising facts you may not have heard before.

  • Sailor

    He sailed a 40-foot wooden sailboat across the Pacific Ocean to New Zealand on a boat he helped restore and build himself.

  • Player

    He’s played soccer all his life.

  • Here he is practising with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

  • Farmer

    He used to be an organic farmer on an acreage near Fort Langley.

  • Spicy

    His favourite meal in general is spicy Chinese or Mexican food.

  • Entrepreneur

    He co-founded Happy Planet, a successful multi-million dollar B.C. juice and natural foods company. The soups are his favourite Happy Planet product.

  • Famous relative

    He’s a distant relative of Norman Bethune (the mayor's full name is Gregor Angus Bethune Robertson). His grandmother was a first cousin to the Canadian doctor who brought modern medicine to rural China.

  • He plays the drums...

  • ... and the tuba.

  • Meena Wong

    The community organizer, who currently works with Vancouver Coastal Health, was born in China and spent part of her childhood in Hong Kong. She moved to Canada as an international student when she was 19. If elected, Wong would be Vancouver’s first female mayor, as well as the first Chinese person in that role. Here are some fun facts she shared with HuffPost B.C.

  • She's a community gardener.

    She started EcoMinds, a group that promotes better mental health through gardening.

  • She's a paddler.

    She's a member of the Gung Haggis Fat Choy dragon boat team.

  • Loves Haida Gwaii.

    She lists kayaking and hiking in Haida Gwaii as one of her favourite vacation pastimes.

  • Batman-lover.

    She's huge fan of Batman because he "fights injustice in Gotham City."

  • She's a closet artist.

  • Her motto:

    "Live simply. Love generously. Care deeply. Speak kindly."

