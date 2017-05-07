Canada Business
Will Britain Embrace The Double-Double? Tim Hortons CEO Has No Fear

TORONTO — The CEO of the parent company of Tim Hortons is brushing off skepticism that the British will embrace its double-doubles and Timbits as it readies to open its first location in the United Kingdom next month.

The coffee-and-doughnut chain may be a national institution in Canada, but in the country synonymous with tea time, it has received a mixed reception.

On social media and in London's tabloids, some have slammed the company ahead of its debut in Glasgow, Scotland. "Welcome to the world of weak coffee!'' screamed a headline in the Daily Mail.

tim hortons cup

"I don't know that we're going to get to eight out of 10 cups any time soon, but we have big, big ambitions,'' said Daniel Schwartz, CEO of Restaurant Brands International. Tim Hortons says it pours 80 per cent of the cups of coffee sold in Canada.

To broaden its appeal, the coffee giant has expanded its menu with offerings that may be a better fit for the British palate, such as chai lattes and an espresso-based drink known as a flat white.

Some sandwiches will be served on a brioche bun. Canadian restaurants, by comparison, serve sandwiches on ciabatta or what's described as homestyle soft buns.

Still, Schwartz said he believes staples like Timbits will find their way into British stomachs and hearts, adding that the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

The foray is one of several for Tim Hortons, which has been trying to grow its brand beyond Canada with master franchise agreements in the U.K., the Philippines (where it has two locations) and most recently, Mexico. Master franchise agreements allow an individual or group of investors to grow the brand in a specific region.

glasgow
Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Glasgow opening, touted as a good fit partly due to the city's high student population, is the first to come from the company's U.K. agreement announced last August.

Tim Hortons plans to expand to a number of other locations in the U.K. over the next 12 months, though London is not among them.

"We'll look to ramp up the pace of development pretty quickly from there,'' said Joshua Kobza, RBI's chief financial officer.

He declined to provide specific targets, but said the company aims to become one of the biggest competitors in the countries where they operate, pointing to the number of Starbucks locations in the U.K. as a reference.

The Seattle-based coffee chain had 898 stores in the U.K. as of Oct. 2, 2016, according to its most recent annual report. Other rivals include Costa Coffee, which operates more than 2,000 stores in the country, and Caffe Nero, which has more than 600 globally, though most are in the U.K.

The U.K. coffee shop market rose 37 per cent to 3.4 billion pounds (about C$6 billion) between 2011 and 2016, according to market-research firm Mintel. It's expected to reach 4.3 billion pounds (roughly C$7.7 billion) by the end of 2021.

Schwartz said he believes Tim Hortons can capitalize on that growth, saying entering a growing market with a great product and experience will be "pretty good'' for the company.

50 Years Of Tim Hortons (2014)
of
  • It began here...

    The first Tim Hortons location opened in Hamilton, Ont. in 1964.

  • 'Tim Horton' Donuts

    The company's first logo.

  • Tim and Ron

    Tim Horton himself, right, with billionaire businessman Ron Joyce, who co-founded the chain.

  • I love donuts named after me

    Horton with a box of donuts.

  • That's a lot of batter, Tim

    Horton in a Timmies warehouse.

  • Big smile now

    Tim Hortons uniforms in the 1960s.

  • Pay it forward

    The Tim Hortons Children's Foundation was formed in 1974.

  • Look at that wide collar

    A Tim Hortons uniform from the 1970s.

  • Not really all that different

    A Tim Hortons location from the 1970s.

  • The Timbit arrives

    Tim Hortons debuted the Timbit in 1976.

  • 80s style

    Tim Hortons products from the 1980s.

  • Goodbye earth tones

    A Tim Hortons uniform from the 1980s.

  • Hello Roll Up The Rim

    Timmies' first Roll Up The Rim To Win contest launched in 1986.

  • Old restaurant Interior

    $1.50 for a large. Sorry, no iced cappuccino on this menu.

  • Vintage packaging

  • The original

  • NEXT:

    18 TIM HORTONS PROBLEMS WE LOVE TO COMPLAIN ABOUT

  • When The Icing Comes Off Your Boston Cream

  • When A Variety Pack Is Basically All Plain

  • Having To Dig For All The Good Timbits At The Bottom Of A Snack Pack...

  • Or Fight Over The Last One

  • Ordering A Double Double And Getting A Regular

  • When They Don't Have The Doughnuts You Like

    Chocolate with toasted coconut? Strawberry-filled with white frosting? Good luck with that.

  • And Sometimes You Get Stuck With The Stale Ones

  • Uggghhhhhhh The Lineups Get <i>So</i> Long

  • Heck, Even THIS GUY Thinks So

    Tim Hortons CEO Marc Caira admits Timmie Hos lineups are too long. Coooooome on vending machines!

  • The Lids!!!

    Arg!!!

  • (Although There Are Some Easy Fixes To That Tims Problem)

    Try folding the flap down. Timmies also suggests asking for one of the specialty drink lids.

  • When All That's Left Of The Iced Capp Is Ice

    You basically need a spoon to eat it.

  • Having To Ask For A Bagel To Be Double-Toasted To Get It Just Right

    Even then, sometimes it's still not toasted… or it's burnt around the edges.

  • The Powder From Powdered Doughnuts Is Impossible To Get Off Your Clothes

  • Smile Cookies Aren't Always So Smiley

  • (But They're Still Tooootally Worth It)

    The proceeds go to local charities, hospitals and community programs across Canada.

  • When There's Too Little Cream Cheese...

    Or WAY too much.

  • It Sucks When You Haven't Won Roll Up The Rim In A <i>While</i>...

  • Or When You Throw Out The Cup By Accident

  • Or When They Don't Give You A Roll Up The Rim Cup At All

    WHY?!?!?!

  • When An Extra Large Just Doesn't Do The Trick

  • OK, Tims Has Its Problems. But No Matter How Many There Are...

  • We Just Can't Give It Up

  • Seriously, Timbits Are Basically Happiness In Dough Form

  • And The Coffee Is Pretty Decent

    Although not everyone agrees.

  • And Some Employees Really Make Your Day

  • Timmies For Life

