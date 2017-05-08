ADVERTISEMENT

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Officials with ElectionsBC say they are keeping a close eye on the flood situation in the southern and central Interior, in case high waters interfere with voting during Tuesday's general election.

Spokesman Andrew Watson says the Elections Act gives British Columbia's chief electoral officer the power to make changes if flood waters block access to polling stations or prevent anyone from casting a ballot.



Flood debris is seen on the road in Cache Creek, B.C. on Saturday (Photo: Jonathan Hayward/CP)

Those changes could include extending voting hours in specific regions or sending a mobile team to flood-affected regions.

Watson says residents could even be assigned to a different voting place, if ElectionsBC determines that would ensure they could vote.

If flooding forces changes on election day, Watson says the revisions will be posted on the ElectionsBC website.

He says they would be listed under a special section of the website, highlighting the response to flood-affected areas. (CHNL)