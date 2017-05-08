ADVERTISEMENT

Water touched the bottom edge of a “for sale” sign when Kadri Mohamed passed by a Gatineau, Que. house on a boat Sunday evening.

The Algerian-born photojournalist shared two videos showing the difference between day and night after floodwaters turned some Gatineau streets into canals.

He said he experienced the effects of devastating floods back in 2001 in Algeria when hundreds of people died after heavy rains and mudslides devastated parts of the country.

Mohamed, who moved to Canada two years ago, thinks officials and volunteers are doing a “very good job” working together with flood relief efforts.

“People [are] working together, no problem,” he told HuffPost Canada on Monday.

Mohamed, who lives between Gatineau and Montreal, is one of the lucky ones. His home hasn’t been damaged by flooding.

In Montreal, the city’s mayor is proposing to extend the state of emergency. Meanwhile, relief efforts continue in Gatineau, where some federal workers were told to stay at home Monday.

Almost 150 municipalities across the province have been affected by heavy rains and snowmelt. More than 1,500 people have been forced to leave their homes.

Water levels have been slowing in some part of the province, but that hasn’t stopped people from volunteering their time with relief efforts.

The City of Gatineau says approximately 1,500 people have volunteered to help fill sandbags as of Sunday.

With files from The Canadian Press