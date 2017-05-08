Canada Style
Oscar Wilde once said "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery," so we're thinking J.Lo is probably feeling super flattered right now.

During last night's 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, actress Jillian Rose Reed, 25, wore a plunging palm leaf printed gown that had everyone doing a double take.

jillian rose reed

The "Awkward" star didn't just look amazing, she also looked a lot like Jennifer Lopez circa 2000 at the Grammy Awards in that famous Versace dress.

Reed went for a slightly more conservative look, rocking boy shorts, a higher waistline and lime green ankle boots. When Lopez made fashion history 17 years ago she paired her gown with barely-there strappy sandals.

The similarities didn't go unnoticed, especially when MTV shared a side-by-side image of the two women on their Instagram account.

@jillianrosereed pulled off some serious @jlo vibes on the #MTVAwards red carpet 🍃

A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on


Unfortunately, some trolls shamed the MTV star for her weight.

"Hell no she didn't- she needs to lose weight first and even after that she won't be close to JLo," one Instagram user wrote. But Reed refused to be shamed, writing back: "It's 2017 we don't body shame women anymore boo boo 💃🏻 ."

We couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Lopez's Versace gown was groundbreaking back then and is still coveted now. So coveted in fact, that Google exec Eric Schmidt once admitted it inspired Google Image Search.

jennifer lopez grammys 2000

"[Users] wanted more than just text," he said in 2015. "This first became apparent after the 2000 Grammy Awards, where Jennifer Lopez wore a green dress that, well, caught the world's attention. At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J­Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born."

