Kids Pick Canada's Next Party Leaders
Posted: Updated:
Who should carry the Conservative torch from Stephen Harper and lead the Tories into the next federal election? Who will rise to succeed Thomas Mulcair at the helm of the NDP? Is Peter Julian's tie truly orange?
HuffPost Canada's Ottawa bureau chief Althia Raj consulted the most honest political analysts for the answers to (most of) these burning questions:
Watch the video embedded above to see the face-to-face with pint-sized future Canadian voters.