Derek Saretzky Pleads Not Guilty To Killing 3 People

 By The Canadian Press
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A man accused in the deaths of three people in southwestern Alberta, including a two-year-old girl and her father, has pleaded not guilty. 

Derek Saretzky, 24, was formally arraigned in a Lethbridge courtroom Monday before a lengthy pre-trial hearing which is under a publication ban.

Wearing a blue jumpsuit, Saretzky stood in the prisoner's box and pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one charge of committing an indignity to a human body.

hailey dunbar blanchette terry blanchette
Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and her father Terry Blanchette were found dead in September 2015. (Photo: Facebook)

The trial before a judge and jury is to begin June 5.

Saretzky is accused of killing Terry Blanchette, who was 27, his daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and 69-year-old Hanne Meketech.

He was charged in the deaths of Blanchette and Dunbar-Blanchette in September 2015.

In April of last year, police added the third murder charge in the slaying of Meketech, who died five days before the others. Her body was found in her home.

derek saretzky
Derek Saretzky pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder. (Photo: Facebook)

Saretzky was arrested in the Crowsnest Pass area after Blanchette was found dead in his Blairmore home on Sept. 14, 2015, and an Amber Alert was issued for two-year-old Hailey.

Her remains were discovered in a remote rural area a few days later.

 

Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette
  • Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette

    An Amber alert was issued after Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette was abducted early on Sept. 14, 2015 from the town of Blairmore, 220 kilometres southwest of Calgary. Witnesses reported someone speeding away from the toddler's home in a white van.

  • Hailey's father,Terry Blanchette, 27, was found dead inside their home.

  • Terry Blanchette was described by friends and family as a devoted single father who shared custody of Hailey with his former girlfriend. Neighbour Angela Mathieson said Blanchette loved being a father.

  • RCMP investigators at the scene of the disappearance of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette in Blairmore, Alta., on Sept. 15, 2015.

  • RCMP Supt. Tony Hamori answers questions at a news conference regarding the investigation into the disappearance of two-year-old Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette in Airdrie, Alta., on Sept. 14, 2015.

  • Blairmore, Alberta

    The town of Blairmore, Alta. was where Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and her father lived.

  • Candlelight Vigil

    Blairmore residents gather for a candlelight vigil for Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette on Sept. 15, 2015.

  • Candlelight Vigil

    A woman wipes back tears at the candlelight vigil for Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette in Blaimore, Alta. on Sept. 15, 2015. RCMP informed the crowd that investigators had discovered human remains, and the Amber Alert for Hailey had been cancelled.

  • Amber Alert Cancelled

    At a short press conference, RCMP Supt. Tony Hamori said the body of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette was found in a rural area.

  • Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette

    "She has this incredible little nose-scrunch thing she does when she's happy. She loves to play and to laugh and every time she would see her dad she would light right up," family friend Corette Harrington said.

  • Friends of Terry Blanchette embrace outside police headquarters in Blairmore, Alta., Sept. 15, 2015.

  • RCMP investigators at the scene of the disappearance of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette in Blairmore, Alta. on Sept. 15, 2015.

  • Amanda Blanchette, right, sister of Terry Blanchette, waits with a friend outside police headquarters in Blairmore, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015, as the investigation into the disappearance of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette continues.

  • Residents gather for a candlelight vigil for Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette in Blairmore, Alta., on Sept. 15, 2015.

  • Residents gather for a candlelight vigil for Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette in Blairmore, Alta. on Sept. 15, 2015.

  • Residents gather for a candlelight vigil for Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette in Blairmore, Alta., Sept. 15, 2015.

  • Residents gather for a candlelight vigil for Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette in Blairmore, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015.

  • RCMP Supt. Tony Hamori, left, and RCMP Insp. Derek Williams speak to the media about the murder of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and her father Terry Blanchette in Blairmore, Alta., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015.

  • RCMP Supt. Tony Hamori speaks to the media about the murders of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and her father Terry Blanchette in Blairmore, Alta., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015.

  • RCMP Supt. Tony Hamori speaks to the media about the murders of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and her father Terry Blanchette in Blairmore, Alta., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015.

