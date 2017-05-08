ADVERTISEMENT

The 2017 MTV TV and Movie Awards were notable last night not only for its lack of gendered awards, but for a "Best Kiss" that made its own kind of history.

Taking that award was Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome for their tender kiss in "Moonlight," a film that centres on the life of a black boy (and then man) who finds it impossible to be true to his sexuality.

via GIPHY

Here's the scene for which they won:

While this isn't the first time a same-sex kiss has taken this coveted romantic prize, other than a 2006 win for "Brokeback Mountain," the others all tended toward the ridiculous, rather than the aspirational (like say, Will Ferrell and Sacha Baron Cohen in "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby").

In the acceptance speech for the award, Jerome noted, "I think it is safe to say that it is OK for us young performers, especially us minority performers, to step out of the box. I think it is OK to step out of the box and do whatever it takes to tell the story, and do whatever it takes to make a change."

Upon taking the mike, Sanders stated it was "bigger than Jharrel and I" and dedicated it to "those who feel like the others, the misfits. This represents us."