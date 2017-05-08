ADVERTISEMENT

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the federal government is moving 250,000 sandbags into flooded communities around Ottawa after complaints about running out on Sunday night.

He says the government is reaching out to private sector suppliers to find hundreds of thousands more sandbags to help protect homes and critical infrastructure from flood waters.

Goodale says every level of government is pulling together to keep Canadians safe in what he describes as a very serious situation.

Some 1,650 members of the military are in, or on their way to help flood-ravaged zones of Quebec as part of federal efforts to help communities affected by rising waters.

The opposition New Democrats are pushing the Liberals to ensure that federal help will remain in place after the flood waters subside.

Goodale says the government plans to help with clean up efforts in affected communities.