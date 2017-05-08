Canada Politics
Quebec Flood 2017: Ralph Goodale Says 250,000 Sandbags Headed To Affected Communities

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the federal government is moving 250,000 sandbags into flooded communities around Ottawa after complaints about running out on Sunday night.

He says the government is reaching out to private sector suppliers to find hundreds of thousands more sandbags to help protect homes and critical infrastructure from flood waters.

Goodale says every level of government is pulling together to keep Canadians safe in what he describes as a very serious situation.

Some 1,650 members of the military are in, or on their way to help flood-ravaged zones of Quebec as part of federal efforts to help communities affected by rising waters.

The opposition New Democrats are pushing the Liberals to ensure that federal help will remain in place after the flood waters subside.

Goodale says the government plans to help with clean up efforts in affected communities.

Quebec Floods 2017
    Residents keep an eye on the flood waters in the Ile-Mercier district of Ile-Bizard, Que. on May 5, 2017.

    A resident walks through the flooded streets in the Ile-Mercier district of Ile-Bizard, Que. on May 5, 2017.

    Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre walks through the flooded streets of the Ile-Mercier district of Ile-Bizard, Que., on May 5, 2017.

    Hydro Quebec workers push a boat with equipment on Rue Saint-Louis in Gatineau, Que. on May 5, 2017.

    A flooded street is shown in the town of Rigaud, Que., west of Montreal on April 23, 2017.

    Surete du Quebec police officers patrol a residential area in the town of Rigaud on April 23, 2017.

    Surete du Quebec police officers speak to a woman as they patrol a residential area in the town of Rigaud on April 23, 2017.

    Residents use a paddleboat as they bring supplies through flooded streets of the Ile-Mercier district of Ile-Bizard, Que. on May 5, 2017.

    Residents load sandbags in the Ile-Mercier district of Ile-Bizard, Que., on May 5, 2017.

