Rigaud Mayor Says Flood Evacuees Are 'Crying Like Babies'

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
While historic floods have forced the evacuation of more than 1,500 people from their homes in Quebec, one mayor said residents of his town were "crying like babies."

"People have to be evacuated, and we put them in boats, and they're crying like babies," Rigaud Mayor Hans Gruenwald Jr. said at a press conference. "I'm sorry. They're at a point now where they're not in a position to decide anymore their own future."

quebec flood
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard walks through the water while touring a flooded residential area in Rigaud, Que., on Saturday.

Rigaud ordered a mandatory evacuation on Sunday. A state of emergency had already been in place for several days.

More than 1,500 soldiers have been deployed in Quebec to help with the flooding, which the province's Environment Minister David Heurtel described as "beyond the worst scenarios that have occurred in the last 55 years

With files from the Canadian Press

Watch the video above to see the mayor's comments.

Close
Quebec Floods 2017
of
  • Quebec Floods 2017

    Residents keep an eye on the flood waters in the Ile-Mercier district of Ile-Bizard, Que. on May 5, 2017.

  • Quebec Floods 2017

    A resident walks through the flooded streets in the Ile-Mercier district of Ile-Bizard, Que. on May 5, 2017.

  • Quebec Floods 2017

    Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre walks through the flooded streets of the Ile-Mercier district of Ile-Bizard, Que., on May 5, 2017.

  • Quebec Floods 2017

    Hydro Quebec workers push a boat with equipment on Rue Saint-Louis in Gatineau, Que. on May 5, 2017.

  • Quebec Floods 2017

    A flooded street is shown in the town of Rigaud, Que., west of Montreal on April 23, 2017.

  • Quebec Floods 2017

    Surete du Quebec police officers patrol a residential area in the town of Rigaud on April 23, 2017.

  • Quebec Floods 2017

    Surete du Quebec police officers speak to a woman as they patrol a residential area in the town of Rigaud on April 23, 2017.

  • Quebec Floods 2017

    Residents use a paddleboat as they bring supplies through flooded streets of the Ile-Mercier district of Ile-Bizard, Que. on May 5, 2017.

  • Quebec Floods 2017

    Residents load sandbags in the Ile-Mercier district of Ile-Bizard, Que., on May 5, 2017.

