Canada Business
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Bombardier Pay Hike Opposed By Growing Number Of Shareholders

 |  By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

UPDATE - 11:52 am ET: The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has joined several large institutional investors in voting against the re-election of Bombardier's executive chairman and the company's executive compensation plan.

The Toronto-based pension plan says it has concerns about the board's approach to compensation despite Bombardier's improving performance.

Teachers' is also withholding its vote for executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin, whose family controls the company through multiple-voting shares.

MONTREAL — Two of Quebec's largest institutional investors say they won't support the re-election of Bombardier executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin, dealing a fresh blow against the manufacturer's controlling family just ahead of its annual meeting Thursday.

In a letter posted on its website Monday, the Caisse de depot pension fund manager said it has also voted against Bombardier's plan to award Beaudoin and its top five executives compensation hikes of nearly 50 per cent. These so-called say-on-pay votes are non-binding but can send a powerful message of investor dissatisfaction.

pierre beaudoin
Bombardier executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin. (Photo: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Bombardier family, which includes Beaudoin, controls the plane and train maker through multiple-voting shares.

The Quebec Federation of Labour's Solidarity Fund said it will vote its 21.2 million shares against Beaudoin and the compensation policy. It will also oppose the re-election of board members who sit on the human resources committee.

After public protests, Bombardier said it was postponing the compensation plan by a year until 2020. The Caisse said the move to delay the payments was welcome, but it's concerned that the decision to increase executive compensation was made in the first place.

 

While the Caisse said it supports CEO Alain Bellemare's turnaround plan for Bombardier, it believes the original compensation proposal reflects a "lapse of governance'' at the board level.

"The board's recent decisions regarding executive compensation fall short of the necessary standard of stewardship,'' said the Caisse, which owns more than 53 million Class A and B shares in Bombardier. It also has a 30 per cent stake in Bombardier's railway division.

The Caisse said the board should be chaired by a fully independent director rather than a member of the family that controls shareholder voting.

"In addition to this vote, we intend to continue to reiterate to Bombardier's board of directors the importance of this necessary change in governance,'' wrote Kim Thomassin, executive vice-president of legal affairs and secretariat at the Caisse.

cseries
A Bombardier CS300 jetliner at the International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget on June 14, 2015. (Photo: Eric Piermont/AFP/Getty Images)

Bombardier said Beaudoin will continue to stand for re-election but would not comment until the matter is discussed at the annual meeting.

The Caisse, which has previously voted against executive compensation hikes at Barrick Gold, joins others that have expressed opposition in recent days to the way Bombardier is run.

The British Columbia Investment Management Corp., an institutional investor group, said it also plans to vote its nearly seven million shares against Bombardier's compensation policy and will oppose non-independent directors.

"The program is structured in a way that does not sufficiently align pay with performance, as it lacks disclosure and contains features that are not in line with best practice,'' it says on its website.

Shareholders rights group Medac said it will also vote against Bombardier's compensation proposal, as it did last year. Glass Lewis, a shareholder advisory firm, has also urged investors to oppose Bombardier's compensation policy.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Bombardier CSeries jets
of
  • Bombardier CSeries

  • Bombardier CSeries

  • Bombardier CSeries

  • Bombardier CSeries

  • Bombardier CSeries

  • Bombardier CSeries

  • Bombardier CSeries

  • Bombardier CSeries

  • Bombardier CSeries

  • Bombardier CSeries

  • Bombardier CSeries

  • Bombardier CSeries

  • NEXT: THE COOLEST AIRLINE LIVERIES

  • JetBlue

    The official airline of the Boston Red Sox painted an Airbus A320 to match the team's grey road uniforms. Mark Greenberg/JetBlue Airways

  • JetBlue

    The iconic Boston Red Sox dangling Socks in the tail of a JetBlue Airbus A320. Mark Greenberg/JetBlue Airways

  • President Truman's Plane

    President Truman's DC-6 transport plane, built by Douglas Aircraft Co., featured a stylized American eagle, seen here in an AP photo from June 26, 1947.

  • American Airlines

    American Airlines goes the retro route with this "Astrojet" that actually made its first flight in 1999. Photo: Wikipedia

  • ANA

    Hey, remember Pokemon? So does ANA, which painted up these 747s way back in 1999. Photo: Flickr/Suoh Sato

  • AirTran

    AirTran partnered with Universal Orlando Resort to put Harry Potter on the side of this 717.

  • Germanwings

    This Germanwings aircraft promotes tourism to Berlin with a cartoon riff on the bear that appears on the city's coat of arms. Photo: Timo Breidenstein

  • AirTran

    Comedian Mark Malkoff set a Guinness World Record for the most flight segments in a 30-day period, with more than 130 flights on AirTran. It even earned him his face on the side of this plane.

  • Nok Air

    This Nok Air jet from Thailand takes color and self-promotion to the extreme. Photo: Sam Chui

  • Swiss

    Daring carrier Swiss bedecked this jet with as many cultural stereotypes as possible. Photo: Timo Breidenstein

  • Air New Zealand

    In 2002, Air New Zealand jumped at the chance to promote the home country -- and Lord of the Rings. Photo: Robert Mora/Getty Images

  • ANA

    ANA rolled out this panda-themed aircraft in 2007 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its flights to China. Photo: TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images

  • Alaska Airlines

    This Alaska Airlines "Starliner 75" debuted in 2007, a throwback to the carrier's World War II livery and honoring its 75th anniversary.

  • Kulula Air

    South African carrier Air Kulula was an instant hit when photos of this livery -- designed to demystify airplanes -- hit the web in 2010. Photo: Gadling

  • AirTran

    AirTran celebrated Danica Patrick's first IndyCar win in 2008 by putting her face on one of its 717s.

  • United

    Chicago-based airline United gave a nod to the city's most famous TV host with Oprah's signature to honor of her "farewell season." Photo: Jim Prisching/AP Images for United

  • ANA

    This ANA Boeing 787 may look drab, but we give it creativity points for being the very first commercial 787 livery: The first paying customers on the composite aircraft took off in October. (AP Photo/seattlepi.com, Joshua Trujillo)

  • Avianca Colombia Juan Valdez

    franciscoduque96:The Colombian airline Avianca rolling a Juan Valdez Cafe (Coffee Brand) paint job.

  • D-ABMC (Air Berlin Santa Claus Tour 2011)

    Airbus:

  • AirTran Georgia Aquarium

    Airbus:

  • Air New Zealand All Blacks

    Airbus:

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations