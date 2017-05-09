Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Elizabeth May Worried About Liberals' Use Of 'Harper Tactics'

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Elizabeth May is concerned about what she calls the increased use of “Harper tactics” from the Liberal government.

The Green Party leader rose in the House of Commons Tuesday morning to bemoan that the government invoked time allocation on Bill C-44, its budget implementation legislation tabled in April.

Opposition MPs have called C-44, which clocks in at nearly 300 pages, an omnibus bill because it includes controversial changes to the powers of the Parliamentary Budget Office and a new law clearing the way for the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

elizabeth may
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May asks a question to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons on Oct. 3, 2016. (Photo: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

May said Tuesday it was unfortunate that Government House Leader Bardish Chagger was not in the House to answer questions about the tactic, which were instead fielded by Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Chagger signalled last week that the Liberals would shut down debate more frequently after opposition MPs rejected proposed parliamentary reforms to “manage time for debating legislation.”

“The breakdown of relations between the House leaders of the large three parties in this place is leading to an increased use of what I would call ‘Harper tactics,’” May said.

While conceding C-44 does not contain the same “egregious misuse of power” as bills C-38 and C-45 — behemoth bills tabled by the Tories in 2012 that made sweeping changes to a host of laws and regulations — May said it is a piece of omnibus legislation, nonetheless.

'Bad tactics'

May singled out the proposed changes to make the PBO an independent officer of Parliament as a “subject of such importance” that it should be debated separately from budgetary measures.

Time allocation, which allows a government to limit debate on a bill so that it can be passed at a quicker pace, is a tool that that should be used “extremely rarely,” May said.

“To say as the Liberals now do that, ‘We’re using it less than (former prime minister Stephen) Harper did,’ is not an excuse for adopting bad tactics and majority rule in a way that hurts the healthy functioning of this place.”

May added on Twitter: “So much for promises of doing things differently.”

Morneau responded that the government believes it is time to move the bill to committee, where they are open to hearing about potential “improvements.”

The finance minister maintained the measures in C-44 all relate to the budget, including the changes to the PBO.

“We’re not trying to sneak into the bill things that are unrelated to the budget,” he said. “We’re not trying to do something that perhaps has been done in the past to get things through without due consideration.”

NDP MP Marjolaine Boutin-Sweet also asked Morneau how he would have reacted if the Harper government, which invoked time allocation 100 times in the previous Parliament, had pulled the same move.

Morneau said that since 39 MPs have already spoken on the bill, it’s important to see it move to the next stage.

“We believe enough time has been provided and it’s time for the committee to consider these matters and to begin study,” Morneau said.

Conservative MP Ron Liepert took exception to the finance minister implying enough voices had been heard.

“I know this particular minister doesn’t seem to excel at math, so I’ll do a little math for him,” Liepert said. “He said 39 members have spoken on this particular bill. That means, when you subtract 39 from 338, that 299 members of this House have not had a chance to speak on this particular bill.”

As vice-chair of the finance committee, Liepert asked for a guarantee that the government would not bring closure to the group’s study of the bill as well.

Instead, Morneau challenged Liepert to a “math competition,” at a time of his choosing.

“And I would suggest that maybe we do more than addition and subtraction,” he said. “We might want to use even more complicated tactics than that.”

Morneau said he is not responsible for the work of the finance committee, so will not “dictate” the terms under which it works.

PBO unhappy with proposed changes

Parliamentary budget officer Jean-Denis Frechette blasted the proposed Liberal changes at a press conference last week, saying they would actually curtail his office’s independence.

Frechette said the most concerning proposals include new controls over the PBO by the House of Commons and Senate Speakers, limits on the office's freedom to initiate reports and restrictions on individual parliamentarians' ability to request estimates.

Liberals also used time allocation for last year’s budget bill, as well as for legislation on medically assisted death.

With files from The Canadian Press

Subscribe to our podcast
Follow us on Facebook

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Canada Budget 2017 Highlights
of
  • Canada Budget 2017 Highlights

    Highlights from the 2017 federal budget tabled Wednesday, March 22 by Finance Minister Bill Morneau: (Source: The Canadian Press)

  • EI Premiums Are Going Up

    Employment insurance premiums are going up five cents to $1.68 per every $100 of insurable earnings, up from $1.63 — the maximum allowable increase under the Employment Insurance Act. Read more here. (Source: The Canadian Press)

  • But The Deficit Is Slightly Down

    The deficit is at $23 billion, down from $25.1 billion in the last fiscal update, and is projected to reach $28.5 billion for 2017-18 — including a $3 billion contingency fund — before declining to $18.8 billion in 2021-22. Read more here. (Source: The Canadian Press)

  • Canada Savings Bonds Are No More

    The 71-year-old Canada Savings Bond program, first established in 1946, is no longer cost effective and is being phased out. Read more here. (Source: The Canadian Press)

  • Higher Taxes On Alcohol, Cigarettes

    Higher taxes on alcohol and tobacco products: the excise duty rate on cigarettes goes up to $21.56 per carton of smokes from $21.03, while the rates on alcohol are going up two per cent. Both will be adjusted every April 1 starting next year, based on the consumer price index. Read more here. (Source: The Canadian Press)

  • The Public Transit Tax Credit Is Out

    The public transit tax credit, which allows the cost of transit passes to be deducted, is being eliminated effective July 1. Read more here. (Source: The Canadian Press)

  • Billions For Affordable Housing

    The budget dedicates $11.2 billion to cities and provinces for affordable housing over 10 years as part of the second wave of the government's infrastructure program, $5 billion of which is to encourage housing providers to pool their resources with private partners to pay for new projects. Read more here. (Source: The Canadian Press)

  • Fostering High-Tech Growth

    An "innovation and skills plan'' to foster high-tech growth in six sectors: advanced manufacturing, agri-food, clean technology, digital industries, health/bio-sciences and clean resources Read more here. (Source: The Canadian Press)

  • Cracking Down On Tax Evasion

    $523.9 million over five years to prevent tax evasion and improve tax compliance, including more auditors, a crackdown on high-risk avoidance cases and better investigative efforts. Read more here. (Source: The Canadian Press)

  • Big Investments On Child Care

    $7 billion in spending over 10 years for Canadian families, including 40,000 new subsidized daycare spaces across Canada by 2019, extended parental leave and allowing expectant mothers to claim maternity benefits 12 weeks before their due date. Read more here. (Source: The Canadian Press)

  • Helping Workers Upgrade Skills

    $2.7 billion over six years for labour market transfer agreements with the provinces and territories to modernize training and job supports, to help those looking for work to upgrade skills, gain experience, start a business or get employment counselling. Read more here. (Source: The Canadian Press)

  • More Funds For Student Loans

    $59.8 million over four years, beginning in 2018-19, to make student loans and grants more readily available for part-time students, and $107.4 million over the same period for assist students with dependent children. $287.2 million over three years, starting in 2018-19, for a pilot project to facilitate adult-student access to student loans and grants. Read more here. (Source: The Canadian Press)

  • A National Housing Database

    A national database of all housing properties in Canada, known as the Housing Statistics Framework, to track details on purchases, sales, demographics and financing, as well as foreign ownership. Read more here. (Source: The Canadian Press)

  • More Venture Capital

    $400 million over three years through the Business Development Bank of Canada for a "venture capital catalyst initiative'' to make more venture capital available to Canadian entrepreneurs. Read more here. (Source: The Canadian Press)

  • Cutting Unnecessary Expenses

    A comprehensive spending review of "at least three federal departments,'' to be named later, to eliminate waste and inefficiencies, as well as a three-year review of federal assets and an audit of existing innovation and clean-tech programs. Read more here. (Source: The Canadian Press)

  • Skills Development

    $225 million over four years, starting in 2018-19, for a new organization to support skills development and measurement. Read more here. (Source: The Canadian Press)

  • Youth Employment

    $395.5 million over three years for the youth employment strategy. Read more here. (Source: The Canadian Press)

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations