6 Ways To Make Your Partner (And Yourself) Feel More Attractive

Feeling attractive can empower you in romantic relationships because it has a direct impact on your confidence level. And, according to sex and relationship expert Dr. Laura Berman, confidence is the key to a successful relationship.

“If you don’t feel worthy of love or you decide your partner doesn’t really love you or your partner isn’t really attracted to you, that diffuses through to all aspects of your interactions and the same is true in reverse,” Dr. Berman tells HuffPost Canada.

In fact, a lack of self-confidence or self-esteem while in a relationship can lead to “jealousies, accusations, insecurities, miscommunications, misunderstandings, shutting down sexually [and] a tit-for-tat mentality,” she says.

So what can you do to make your partner (and yourself) feel more attractive? Here, Dr. Berman reveals six ways:

1. Show appreciation.

couple wash dishes

This might seem like a no-brainer, but the simple act of showing appreciation for your partner goes a long way in making them feel attractive. After all, everyone wants to be noticed, whether they’re in a relationship or not.

“[Start] pointing out things about your partner openly and verbally that you may notice,” Berman says. “You’re always cooking dinner, somebody else always does the dishes. Start pointing those things out and expressing appreciation, both for the things they’re doing, for the person they are and for the way they look.”

This tactic is especially important for building a woman’s confidence in a long-term relationship since, for them, feeling attractive is “less about feeling seductive and sexy — although that’s important — [and] more about feeling fascinating and delightful,” says Berman.

2. Make time for cuddles.

couple bed

“Commit to 15 minutes [a day], three times a week where you’re kissing and cuddling,” Berman advises. “No technology other than music, and it cannot be a preamble to sex.”

Spending just 15 to 20 minutes of quality time with your partner each day can instantly improve your feelings of self-worth because it reconnects you with your partner, emotionally and physically.

“When you have the opportunity to kiss and cuddle and talk about things other than the logistics of your lives, you have each other’s undivided attention and can get into the sensual connection as well as the emotional connection, that really fuels worth and desire,” Berman explains.

3. Find evidence for how your partner loves you.

love note

“If you adopt the story that your partner is selfish or doesn’t love you or doesn’t appreciate you, you are going to find evidence for that everywhere,” Berman says. “So do little games with yourself where you’re going to find evidence today for how my partner does love me, or how my partner does value me. Big and small.”

Not only will this positive thinking help build your confidence in your relationship (and your self-esteem), but if you start pointing these things out to your partner, the show of appreciation will help build theirs as well.

4. Schedule time for sex.

couple bed

“It’s something people often want to resist at first because, you know, it’s supposed to happen spontaneously, but once you’re in a long-term relationship, especially if you have busy lives and/or kids, if you wait for it to happen spontaneously, you’re waiting a long time,” Dr. Berman explains.

Scheduling time for sex actually has its benefits. The anticipation alone not only makes you and your partner feel more attractive and desired, but also allows couples to be extra fun with their flirtations leading up to the scheduled day.

Additionally, scheduling sex frees up other days and can help maintain a happy balance for couples who might not be on the same page with their sex drives.

According to Berman, those with a low desire might avoid kissing and cuddling their partner for fear of leading them on or having to reject them. This can then lead to a disconnect. Thus, planning specific days for sex can really empower those with low sex drives and make them feel more confident in themselves and their relationship.

5. Exercise in the great outdoors.

asian exercise outside

“Just exercising one time can boost your body image,” Berman says, “but there are more recent studies that show that exercising outside in a beautiful setting will actually boost self-esteem.”

According to a 2010 study by University of Essex, as little as five minutes of exercise in the great outdoors can improve a person’s sense of self-worth.

“When you can experience yourself in relation to the universe and feel that connection which we often do in nature, you can’t help but feel good about yourself,” Berman explains. “When you know how tapped into that you really are and how powerful each of us really is and how connected to the Earth and the universe that we really are, when you’re in that majesty of sorts, it’s really hard to be down on yourself.”

6. Take 30 seconds a day to have a heart-to-heart hug.

couple hug

“My husband and I do that every morning and I imagine sending love into his heart, back and forth. I’m imagining recommitting to him and being in choice every day to be in a relationship with him,” Berman says. “When your partner feels like you are actively choosing to be with them and you want to be with them, they feel more confident.”

While these simple methods can help make your partner feel more attractive, Dr. Berman warns that “there’s only so much we can do to build [our partner’s] confidence.” We also have a duty to ourselves to find our own “core sense of being worthy of love,” she says.

For tips on how to move towards self-acceptance, click here.

Surprising Things That Can Boost Your Self-Esteem
  • A Slightly Sloppy Villain

    Read a good mystery novel for a surefire ego boost. But here's the clincher: The case must be crackable yet still satisfying, with a reliable "Aha!" moment, found an Ohio State University study. While all readers enjoyed not knowing for sure whodunit, those whose self-confidence was down at the time got a bigger boost when the villain turned out to be the one they sort of suspected all along. To strike that sweet spot, Kate Stine, the editor-in-chief of Mystery Scene magazine, recommends books by Alexander McCall Smith (No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency Mysteries), Margaret Maron (Deborah Knott Series) and Lindsey Davis (Marcus Didius Falco Mysteries).

  • A Winner's Brain (Even if It Comes Easily)

    Enter a few small competitions that you're likely to win -- a debate in your area of expertise, a race against your sluggish partner, a Boggle battle, anything. Tiny victories build confidence on a biological level, says neuropsychologist Ian Robertson in his book The Winner Effect. Each feat sprouts androgen receptors in the brain's reward-and-motivation areas. The more receptors you have, the more testosterone influences you -- and the bolder you'll be in your next challenge (especially in a familiar context). Anecdotally, the edge you get from consecutive victories can last for months, Robertson says. (Note: This brain boost was observed in mice, but early evidence suggests it applies to humans too.)

  • A Dozen Extra Crunches

    An antidote for life's put-downs: sit-ups -- 12 extra ones. Or one more volley, two more staircases, four surplus squats. To pump up deflated self-esteem and improve overall life satisfaction, extend your normal exercise for just a few minutes more than usual, found a study led by Jaclyn Maher at Penn State University (and if you don't have a routine, do a little exercise of any sort, she says). It's well documented that a workout improves mood, but Maher says that making the extra effort when the ego is weak may also strengthen a feeling of control -- which leads to self-confidence.

  • Virtual Voyeurs

    We all know that journal writing is therapeutic. But a study at Israel's University of Haifa surprised us: Blogging our innermost feelings turns out to be more confidence-building than the old leather-bound lock-and-key approach. After two months, students who posted intimate and sometimes agonized entries online at least twice weekly showed greater improvement in self-esteem -- especially if their (totally anonymous) blogs were open to comments (which were usually supportive). The explanation: A blog's "safe self-exposure" aspect helps us to feel connected and less socially anxious.

  • Some Really Good Scuttlebutt

    Go ahead, spread some juicy gossip about someone you know. It'll make you feel better about yourself. But there's a condition: no bad-mouthing. A study at England's Staffordshire University found that when volunteers spread kind gossip about fictional others ("You'd never know she's actually a genius at coding"), they immediately experienced a feel-good jolt and a slight but significant (5 percent) increase in self-esteem. (Meanwhile, spreading mean-spirited rumors led them to feel a 34 percent increase in negative emotions.)

  • That Genius Maid-of-Honor Speech

    Channel a moment in your life when you felt genuinely powerful (you tamed a tough crowd, charmed your first clients, gave birth). Write about it for 10 minutes. If you're like the volunteers in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, this exercise will make you feel (and come across as) noticeably more confident. And not in a cocky way: "Power-primed" people were simply more persuasive and impressive than usual in written essays and face-to-face mock business-school interviews. (They were also 81 percent likelier to receive a thumbs-up.)

  • The Big Cahuna Pose

    Throw one arm over the armrest of your chair. Stretch the other over the back of the chair next to you. Rest one ankle on the opposite thigh. If you're like the volunteers in a study at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, this expansive pose "activates" power-related behaviors (as examples, they made bolder blackjack moves and indicated a willingness to speak first in a debate). Ann Cuddy, a social psychologist at Harvard Business School, found that holding an arms-up/legs-spread "power pose" for two minutes boosted confidence on a hormonal level by increasing testosterone and decreasing the stress hormone cortisol.

  • A Link to the Stars

    Look to Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Angelina Jolie (or any other bigwig) to get a little ego boost. Sure, the relationship is one-sided -- you know all about her, and she doesn't know you -- but an impression of intimacy works in your favor, found a study at the University of Buffalo. When people with flagging self-esteem wrote down the ways in which they were similar to their favorite same-sex celeb (we share smarts, cheekbones, alcoholic moms and a weakness for goofy men), they felt closer to -- or at least more confident about becoming -- their own best selves.

Conversations