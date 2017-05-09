ADVERTISEMENT

WASHINGTON — A survey conducted in the runup to renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement finds majority support for the agreement in all three countries involved.

However, that support is weakest by far in the United States.

The Pew Research survey finds that of those who took part in the poll, 76 per cent of Canadian respondents, 60 per cent of Mexicans and 51 per cent of Americans supported NAFTA.



A Pew Research survey found stronger support for NAFTA in Canada than in the U.S. (Photo: Getty Images)

There is turbulence under the surface of U.S. public opinion: The poll suggests a massive gap in partisan attitudes, with only 30 per cent of respondents who voted Republican supporting NAFTA compared with 68 per cent of Democrats.

Any new NAFTA agreement would need to pass votes in the U.S. Congress, and the Republicans hold the majority in both congressional chambers.

Renegotiations are expected to start later this year, likely in late summer or fall.

Pew surveyed 3,500 people in the three countries by phone from February to April, and says the poll carries a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.