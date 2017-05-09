ADVERTISEMENT

OTTAWA — The Canadian Embassy in Washington and ten consulates in the United States spent $1,877 on cardboard cut-outs of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, before the Global Affairs department told civil servants to stop ordering them.

Documents tabled in the House of Commons Monday show $1,877.24 was spent ordering 14 life-size replicas of the prime minister since Nov. 4, 2015.

They appeared to be a popular fixture at parties and events sponsored by the Canadian government where guests liked to posed with Trudeau’s likeness.

Conservative MP Ben Lobb, who asked the government for details on the cut-outs and their costs, however, said the cardboard figures “cheapen” the prime minister and his office.

“This is a waste of taxpayers dollars, maybe his worst example yet. His job, his office should be promoting Canada, Canadian products, the Canadian way, not promoting himself,” Lobb said.

Global Affairs asked its employees to stop using the cut-outs at events after the Conservative party revealed details of the orders.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands in the House of Commons during question period on Parliament in Ottawa, May 8, 2017. (Photo: Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

The answer Lobb received Monday notes most costs ranged between $63 and $168, although one diplomatic post spent $222.53 on two cut-outs and another $464.20 for a wood backing frame.

The document doesn’t say who specifically ordered the cut-outs, noting that the department's Delegation of Financial and Contracting Signing Authority allows employees with certain levels of authority to purchase low dollar value, low risk goods and services, without express approval from Ottawa.

“These promotional items were at the discretion of our missions in the United States. Missions have been asked to no longer use these items for their events,” a response signed by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland states.

The U.S. embassy in Ottawa frequently used cut-outs of President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, as props. During the 2012 presidential election, a replica of Mitt Romney was also brought out for guests to take pictures with.