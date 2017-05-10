Canada Business
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Barack Obama To Give Speech At Montreal Board Of Trade

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

MONTREAL — Former U.S. president Barack Obama will deliver a keynote speech to the Montreal Board of Trade on June 6, the organization announced Wednesday.

Obama will speak as part of a series featuring international leaders.

The 44th president briefly dropped out of sight after November's election but has re-emerged for a series of public appearances in recent weeks.

He last came to Canada for a state visit in Ottawa in June 2016.

barack obama
Former U.S. president Barack Obama talks during the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan, Italy on Tuesday.

The president of Montreal's Board of Trade said it is an honour to host Obama as Montreal celebrates its 375th anniversary.

"At a time when the world is seeking more certainty and stability, and as globalization is forcing us to rethink our existing economic and democratic models, we are proud to host someone who has devoted his actions to human rights, free trade agreements, diplomacy, and economic development,'' Michel Leblanc said in a statement.

"He has demonstrated that harmonious relations between nations are a powerful pathway to reinforcing peace, trade and the development of new markets.''

The board said its leaders series has previously featured former U.S. presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton as well as Nicolas Sarkozy, Hillary Clinton and Tony Blair.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Obama /Trump Inauguration Crowds
of

  • Barack Obama's Inauguration Concert (left), Donald Trump's Inauguration Concert (right).

  • Barack Obama's Inauguration  (left), Donald Trump's Inauguration (right).

  • Spectators fill the National Mall for the inauguration of Barack Obama at the 44th U.S. President in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, January 20, 2009.

  • WASHINGTON - JANUARY 18: Crowds gather at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall for the opening ceremony of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Barack Obama on January 18, 2009 in Washington, DC. The 'Today - We Are One' free concert will include various performances by Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce, U2 and other artists with an appearance by U.S. President-elect Barack Obama. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • Barack Obama's Inauguration  (left), Donald Trump's Inauguration (right).

  • Inaugural address during the 57th Inauguration in Washington D.C., on January 20. 2013.

  • President Barack Obama addresses the crowd during the 57th Inauguration in Washington D.C., on January 20. 2013. 

  • Spectators gather for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations