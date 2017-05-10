Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Jagmeet Singh To Jump Into Federal NDP Leadership Race

 |  By Kristy Kirkup, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

OTTAWA — Ontario deputy NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is poised to launch a bid for federal leadership next week, The Canadian Press has learned.

Sources familiar with Singh's plans say he will make the announcement at the Bombay Palace in Brampton, Ont., on Monday night — the venue where he held an election party in 2011 when he entered provincial politics.

jagmeet singhJagmeet Singh is currently the deputy leader for the Ontario NDP. (Photo: Chris So/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

They also say his campaign will be led by Michal Hay, executive assistant to Toronto city councillor Michael Layton — the son of late federal NDP leader Jack Layton.

Supporters note Singh is also backed by other New Democrats, including Manitoba legislature member Nahanni Fontaine, party youth wing co-chair Ali Chatur, Quebec organizer and former Layton speech writer Willy Blomme and Peel school board trustee Harkirat Singh.

Singh, a 38-year-old criminal defence lawyer and turbaned Sikh, was named deputy to Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath in spring 2015. 

At the time of the announcement, Horwath said Singh had been a "dynamic force" in politics, adding he increased political participation among young people who viewed him as a community leader and mentor.

RELATED: Jagmeet Singh Is A Young, Photogenic, Confident Politician. Sound Familiar?

Inside the provincial wing of the NDP, Horwath also acknowledged Singh's work to push for provincial reductions of auto insurance rates and improving awareness around precarious employment fuelled by temporary job agencies.

Singh, regarded as a young and energetic leader, has also received nods from Toronto Life magazine on its lists of "50 Most Influential" and "Toronto's Best Dressed."

There are four official candidates in the lengthy race to replace Tom Mulcair as NDP leader in October.

Current contenders include B.C. MP Peter Julian, Ontario MP Charlie Angus, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Quebec MP Guy Caron.

Angus leading fundraising battle

First-quarter results from Elections Canada indicate Angus is far ahead of his competition on the fundraising front.

The report, which notes contributions from January to March 2017, showed Angus brought in more than $110,675, Ashton had $65,521, Caron had $57,235 and Julian raised $19,143.08.

The NDP says former veterans ombudsman Pat Stogran and Ibrahim Bruno El-Khoury, the founder of a Montreal consulting firm, are not considered official candidates because they must submit nomination paperwork and a registration fee.

Stogran and El-Khoury's names appear on the Elections Canada website as candidates while Singh's does not.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
NDP Leadership Race 2017: Candidates
of
  • Charlie Angus, 54

    The veteran Ontario MP, first elected in 2004, joined the race in February 2017. He has long been an advocate for indigenous children and has spoken out passionately on behalf of the Attawapiskat First Nation.

  • Niki Ashton, 34

    The Manitoba MP, first elected in 2008, ran for the federal NDP leadership in 2012 but was eliminated after the first ballot. A strong performer in the House of Commons, she has served in several key critic roles for her party, including indigenous affairs, status of women, and jobs.

  • Peter Julian, 55

    The veteran B.C. MP, first elected in 2004, was the first to enter the race. He's fluently bilingual and previously served as the NDP House leader.

  • Guy Caron, 48

    An economist by training, Caron was first elected in 2011 and served as his party's finance critic. He joined the race shortly after Julian and Angus.

  • Who's Almost In?

  • Pat Stogran, 59

    Stogran is the former veterans ombudsman and a retired Canadian Armed Forces colonel.

  • Ibrahim Bruno El-Khoury

    El-Khoury, the founder of a Montreal consulting firm, is also registered to run.

  • Who's Thinking About It?

  • Jagmeet Singh, 38

    The deputy Ontario NDP leader has acknowledged that some are pushing him to jump into the federal pool. An Oct. 2016 Toronto Star story described him as: "Toronto-born, Newfoundland-reared, Windsor-educated, bilingual, multicultural, youthful."

  • Sid Ryan

    The former president of both the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the Ontario Federation of Labour told The Globe and Mail in January 2017 he is mulling a bid. Ryan has run unsuccessfully for New Democrats at the provincial and federal level.

  • UP NEXT: Key NDP MPs defeated in 2015

  • In the 2015 federal election, Thomas Mulcair's New Democrats fell from 95 seats to 44. And several high-profile incumbents from across the country were defeated, usually to Liberal candidates. Here are a few key names that will not be returning to Ottawa...

  • Paul Dewar

    First elected: 2006 Riding: Ottawa Centre Shadow cabinet role: Foreign affairs Dewar also ran for the leadership of the party in 2012.

  • Megan Leslie

    First elected: 2008 Riding: Halifax Shadow cabinet role: Deputy leader, environment

  • Peter Stoffer

    First elected: 1997 Riding: Sackville—Eastern Shore (N.S.) Shadow cabinet role: Veterans affairs Stoffer was named Maclean's magazines Parliamentarian of the year in 2013 and frequently won the most congenial MP award.

  • Jack Harris

    First elected: 2008 Riding: St. John's East Shadow cabinet role: National defence Harris was also the longtime leader of the Newfoundland and Labrador New Democratic Party.

  • Nycole Turmel

    First elected: 2011 Riding: Hull—Aylmer Shadow cabinet role: Opposition whip Turmel served as interim NDP leader after Jack Layton stepped down to battle cancer. She was leader of the Official Opposition from August, 2011, to March, 2012.

  • Craig Scott

    First elected: 2012 Riding: Toronto Danforth Shadow cabinet role: Democratic and parliamentary reform Scott represented the Toronto riding held by former leader Jack Layton.

  • Malcolm Allen

    First elected: 2008 Riding: Welland Shadow cabinet role: Agriculture and Agri-Food

  • Françoise Boivin

    First elected: 2011 (though she served from 2004-2006 as a Liberal MP) Riding: Gatineau Shadow cabinet role: Justice

  • Robert Chisholm

    First elected: 2011 Riding: Halifax Atlantic Shadow cabinet role: Fisheries, deputy employment insurance Chisholm served as leader of the Nova Scotia New Democratic Party and ran for the federal leadership in 2012.

  • Ryan Cleary

    First elected: 2011 Riding: St. John's South—Mount Pearl Shadow cabinet role: Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

  • Jinny Sims

    First elected: 2011 Riding: Newton—North Delta Shadow cabinet role: Employment and Social Development

  • Pat Martin

    First elected: 1997 Riding: Winnipeg Centre Shadow cabinet role: Public Works and Government Services Martin is perhaps the most quotable politician in Canada.

  • UP NEXT: Defeated Harper cabinet ministers

  • Though Stephen Harper was re-elected in his Calgary riding in the 2015 federal election, many members of his cabinet went down in defeat. Here are some key figures from Harper's inner circle who will not be returning to Ottawa...

  • Chris Alexander

    Cabinet position: Minister of citizenship and immigration Riding: Ajax First elected: 2011

  • Joe Oliver

    Cabinet position: Minister of finance Riding: Eglinton-Lawrence (Toronto) First elected: 2011 Oliver also previously served as minister of natural resources

  • Bernard Valcourt

    Cabinet position: Minister of aboriginal affairs Riding: Madawaska—Restigouche (N.B.) First elected: 2011 (though he was a Progressive Conservative MP from 1984 to 1993).

  • Julian Fantino

    Cabinet position: Associate defence minister Riding: Vaughan First elected: 2010 Fantino is probably better remembered for his controversial tenure as minister of veterans affairs.

  • Leona Aglukkaq

    Cabinet position: Minister of the environment Riding: Nunavut First elected: 2008 Aglukkaq previously served as minister of health, and was the first Inuk in Canadian history named to federal cabinet.

  • Greg Rickford

    Cabinet position: Minister of natural resources Riding: Kenora First elected: 2008 Rickford previously served as minister of state for science and technology.

  • Gail Shea

    Cabinet position: Minister of fisheries and oceans Riding: Egmont (P.E.I.) First elected: 2008

  • Tim Uppal

    Cabinet position: Minister of state for multiculturalism Riding: Edmonton—Sherwood Park First elected: 2008 Uppal also previously served as minister of state for democratic reform.

  • Ed Holder

    Cabinet position: Minister of state for science and technology Riding: London West First elected: 2008

  • John Duncan

    Cabinet position: Chief government whip Riding: Vancouver Island North First elected: 2008 (though he also served as an MP from 1993 to 2006). Duncan previously served as minister of aboriginal affairs.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations