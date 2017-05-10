Canada Style
10 Eyelash Growth Serums That Will Take Your Eyes To New Heights

Look, if there's one thing all of us beauty lovers can agree on, it's that each and every single one of us wants longer, fuller lashes.

It's no secret that mascara is a weapon of choice when it comes to creating our everyday beauty look. But we've also been known to dabble with extensions and falsies.

But all good things don't last forever. Those falsies lose their glue and those extensions rub off on your pillow as you sleep.

So what's the alternative to growing your lashes? It's eyelash growth serum.

These easy-to-apply products are jam-packed with conditioning peptides and fatty acids to stimulate and promote growth, and they're perfect for giving your lashes that natural lift without the hassle.

In the video above, InStyle rounds up the best eyelash serums on the market, from Diorshow's Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer to Vichy's Liftactiv Serum 10 Eyes & Lashes. With these products, you'll be well on your way to achieving the long, fluttering lashes of your dreams.

It's important to note, however, that in serums like RevitaLash (the Rolls Royce of lash conditioners) and Peter Thomas Roth Lashes to Die For Turbo, a prostaglandin-like compound is contained. According to Oprah, this ingredient is similar to one used in glaucoma drugs, and might cause extremely rare complications, like swelling of the retina and a change in pigmentation to the lashline.

So if you're opting for a more natural serum, look no further than Calgary-based Plume, a eco-luxury beauty company, and their Lash & Brow Enhancing Serum a try. It's filled with ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, and honey extract, so you know your coveted lashes are being taken care of.

20 Makeup Items You Need For Spring
  • MUST-HAVE GLOSS: Chanel Rogue Coco Gloss

    Why so good? Its hydraboost complex and luminous colour leaves your lips feeling lush and vibrant. $37, available at all Chanel beauty counters.

  • MUST-HAVE LIP PENCIL: Bite Beauty The Lip Pencil

    Why so good? Its whipped shea butter gives your lips creamy and weightless coverage. It's the perfect pencil to give your lips that fuller look. $20, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE PALETTE: Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look In A Palette

    Why so good? This labelled palette is the perfect product for the girl on the run. Brighten eyes, make your cheeks pop and achieve a smoky eye all in one go. $85, available at charlottetilbury.com.

  • MUST-HAVE CONCEALER: NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer

    Why so good? Nars is known for their concealers, and this new matte formula blurs dark circles and gets rid of redness, all while giving you the best coverage. $37, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE LIPSTICK: Maybelline Colour Sensational Inti-Matte Nudes

    Why so good? The perfect nude lip colour with a touch of radiance, this is the spring nude you need. $8, available at mass retailers.

  • MUST-HAVE BB CREAM: Rimmel London BB Cream Beauty Balm

    Why so good? Its long-lasting formula will protect and hydrate your skin all day long, while still giving you that natural look. If you're not interested in wearing a heavy foundation as the weather gets warmer, this BB cream will do the trick. $12, available at mass retailers.

  • MUST-HAVE HIGHLIGHTER: Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic Palette

    Why so good? You've never seen a formula this shimmery! Its formula is packed with 360° refractive pearls and dipped in a prismatic coating. Talk about luxury! $47, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE DUAL-ENDED STICK: Nudestix Nudies All Over Face Colour Bronze + Glow

    Why so good? Don't like wearing that much makeup? No worries, Nudestix has got you. This dual-ended stick with a long-wearing matte and monochromatic nude colour is perfect for eyes, cheeks and lips. Lazy girl makeup at its best. $33, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE CONTOUR PALETTE: Sephora Collection Contour Palette

    Why so good? The palette is three matte contour shades and three matte highlight shades that perfectly enhance your features and are so easy to work with. $35. Available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE EYELINER: MAC Brushstroke Liner

    Why so good? It stays strong all. Day. Long. Cat-eye on fleek, as they say. $24, available at MAC.

  • MUST-HAVE BRONZER: Tom Ford Bronzing Powder

    Why so good? With a silky, lightweight and shimmering formula, you'll be sun-kissed all season long. No beach, no problem. $118, available at Holt Renfrew.

  • MUST-HAVE FOUNDATION: NYX Cosmetics Total Control Drop Foundation

    Why so good? You control the velvety, matte coverage you want by using the drop formula. So if you want heavy coverage, or light, this foundation will give you want you want. $16, available at NYX Cosmetics.

  • MUST-HAVE SETTING SPRAY: Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

    Why so good? It keeps your makeup in place for more than 16 hours. Wow. $39, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE MASCARA: CoverGirl BlastPro So Lashy! Mascara

    Why so good? That brush, though! This innovative 3-in-1 brush shape will give you bold and voluminous lashes all day long. $10, available at all mass retailers.

  • MUST-HAVE BROW GEL: Touch In Sol Brow Gellin Gel Eyebrow Styler

    Why so good? Its brow gel-to-powder formula won't give you that drawn-on brow look (goodbye, Insta Brow). It keeps the brow looking natural and feathery, and gives you the control to shape the brow of your dream. $30.89, available at Nordstrom.

  • MUST-HAVE EYE PALETTE: Kat Von D Pastel Goth Eyeshadow Palette

    Why so good? Just look at these colours! Bold pastel colours can create endless spring looks for your eye all season long. $51, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE PRIMER: Wander Beauty Rise and Prime - Balm and Primer Duo

    Why so good? One side is an ultra-hydrating balm you can use all over your face, the other is an oil-free primer that mattifies the skin. Best of both worlds. $46.80, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE NAIL POLISH: Essie Bridal Collection by Monique Lhuillier

    Why so good? It's the perfect manicure colour for a new season. And perfect for that spring bride. $13.99, available at beauty destinations across Canada (April 18, 2017).

  • MUST-HAVE BEAUTY TOOL: beautyblender bubble

    Why so good? Whether you use it with your primer, foundation, powder or cream, this legendary cosmetic sponge will give you flawless coverage. $22, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE POWDER: Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed-Prismatic Amethyst

    Why so good? This creamy, highlighting powder feels like silk and will never cake on your skin. Get ready to glow! $46, available at Sephora.

