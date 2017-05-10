ADVERTISEMENT

Look, if there's one thing all of us beauty lovers can agree on, it's that each and every single one of us wants longer, fuller lashes.

It's no secret that mascara is a weapon of choice when it comes to creating our everyday beauty look. But we've also been known to dabble with extensions and falsies.

But all good things don't last forever. Those falsies lose their glue and those extensions rub off on your pillow as you sleep.

So what's the alternative to growing your lashes? It's eyelash growth serum.

These easy-to-apply products are jam-packed with conditioning peptides and fatty acids to stimulate and promote growth, and they're perfect for giving your lashes that natural lift without the hassle.

In the video above, InStyle rounds up the best eyelash serums on the market, from Diorshow's Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer to Vichy's Liftactiv Serum 10 Eyes & Lashes. With these products, you'll be well on your way to achieving the long, fluttering lashes of your dreams.

It's important to note, however, that in serums like RevitaLash (the Rolls Royce of lash conditioners) and Peter Thomas Roth Lashes to Die For Turbo, a prostaglandin-like compound is contained. According to Oprah, this ingredient is similar to one used in glaucoma drugs, and might cause extremely rare complications, like swelling of the retina and a change in pigmentation to the lashline.

So if you're opting for a more natural serum, look no further than Calgary-based Plume, a eco-luxury beauty company, and their Lash & Brow Enhancing Serum a try. It's filled with ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, and honey extract, so you know your coveted lashes are being taken care of.

Watch below to see how the serum is applied!