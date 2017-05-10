ADVERTISEMENT

If you aren't already in the habit of looking at your poop when you go to the washroom, you really need to get on it.

According to a 2014 study in the U.K., 27 per cent of participants regularly examine their poop and used toilet paper after using the toilet, while six per cent have never looked.

The findings are alarming, but not for the same reason you might think. Bowel movements can tell you a lot more than just whether or not you ate corn for dinner last night. The colour and shape of your stool can actually show warning signs of medical conditions like colon cancer.

In the video below, Seeker reveals what the ideal poop looks like in terms of shape, size, colour and consistency.

If your poops don't look exactly like the ones shown in the video, you don't need to rush to the doctor. Everyone has their own version of normal, so if you don't see a C-curve or medium-brown turd, don't worry — your body just might not produce poop like that! Keep an eye on it though, and if things change, consult a medical expert.

And if you're constantly spotting ultra light or ultra dark poops, you might want to get to make an appointment as well, since these types of stools are often linked to other medical conditions, including internal blockages.