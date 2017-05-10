ADVERTISEMENT

WINNIPEG — A University of Manitoba student wanting to help asylum-seekers crossing the border from the United States on foot has delivered 150 care packages to them.

Half the packages were delivered to a newly converted reception centre in Gretna, Man., and the rest went to the Salvation Army, where many border-crossers have been staying since mid-February.



Lubna Usmani delivers care packages to asylum-seekers in Manitoba. (Photo: Lubna Usmani)

Lubna Usmani told CTV Winnipeg she made child-tailored packages with colouring books, crayons and a baseball cap, as well as kits designed for adults.

The packages include personal hygiene items such as a toothbrush and towel.

Usmani, who also works for the Manitoba Islamic Association's refugee committee, says it's nice to be able to welcome people to the province and to Canada.

She says she was inspired to give back after learning about two men from Ghana who crossed the border near Emerson, Man., on Christmas Eve and lost fingers due to severe frostbite.

"They really suffered with their trip,'' she said.

(CTV Winnipeg)

