Air Canada Loyalty Program To Launch In 2020, Replacing Aeroplan

MONTREAL — Air Canada is planning to launch its own loyalty rewards plan in 2020 but says customers will be able to continue collecting Aeroplan points until then and carry them over to the new program.

The Montreal-based airline says it's aiming to strengthen its relationships with customers in making the switch.

Aeroplan was originally Air Canada's in-house loyalty program but it was spun off as an independent business, now called Aimia Inc., which has expanded its customer base and evolved its services over the years.

Aimia said late Wednesday that it believed Air Canada wasn't going to renew the partnership between the two companies once their contract expires in June 2020.

Like Air Canada, Aimia said Aeroplan members can earn and redeem points with the airline in the remaining three years of the partnership.

Aimia also said it would work towards a smooth transition with Air Canada so that services for Aeroplan members aren't interrupted.

It also announced that Rupert Duchesne, who has been on medical leave, is retiring as CEO. His interim replacement, David Johnston, takes over the role.

