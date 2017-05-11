ADVERTISEMENT

A New Zealand mom just gave birth to one of the biggest babies of 2017 so far!

The baby boy was born at Wellington Hospital via c-section on Monday, weighing a whopping 16 pounds, four ounces. According to the New Zealand Herald, the infant was so big that it took doctors three hours to administer an epidural to the mother because she couldn’t bend over.

Now that their son is here, the anonymous parents say he is “happy and healthy.”

This is the second child for the couple. Their first son was also a big baby, but he weighed 11 pounds, eight ounces in comparison.

While doctors predicted that the couple’s second child would weigh roughly 14 pounds at birth, the parents are still baffled by his large size. “We are not that tall ourselves, so we are not sure where his size has come from — at the moment we are thinking he's probably just a big baby,” they told Stuff.

So far, the couple’s baby boy is the biggest we’ve heard of in 2017 by a long shot. In January, Melbourne mom Natashia Corrigan gave birth naturally to a 13-pound boy and in April, California mom Jenna Reyes welcomed a son weighing 13.5 pounds.

The weight of an average newborn is about 7.5 pounds, so these big babies are certainly outstanding. But they are nothing compared to the infant who holds the Guinness World Record. In 1879, Canadian Giantess Anna Bates gave birth to a son in Ohio weighing an incredible 22 pounds. However, he sadly passed away 11 hours later.