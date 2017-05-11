Canada Politics
Andrew Scheer Says Being Speaker Freed Him Of Harper-Era Baggage

 By Stephanie Levitz, The Canadain Press
OTTAWA — When Andrew Scheer first started telling people he was considering a run for the leadership of the federal Conservatives, he'd often get a raised eyebrow in response.

Scheer served four years as Speaker of the House of Commons, following several years of serving as deputy Speaker. In that gig, he was in charge of defusing partisan fights; why now, people wondered, would he want to start them?

Andrew Scheer speaks during the Conservative Party of Canada leadership debate in Toronto on April 26, 2017. (Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Now, as he finds himself bumping elbows with the front-runners with just two weeks to go, Scheer acknowledges that being Speaker freed him from some of the previous Conservative government's excess baggage.

"There are some things that we might want to start a new chapter on, and not having been in cabinet, there's a certain sense of separation from that era," he said in an interview this week.

In other ways, though, Scheer's approach mirrors that of his would-be predecessor. He favours, for instance, Stephen Harper-style targeted tax breaks, like allowing parents who home-school their kids to claim a tax deduction of up to $1,000.

The issue, he said, is more of tone. "We just need to do a better job of making our policies resonate with everyday Canadians on a more practical level."

  • Justin Trudeau and Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid

  • John Manley and Beaker from The Muppets

  • Stephen Harper and 'Dallas' actor Larry Hagman

  • Rona Ambrose and Kirstie Alley

  • Doug Ford and Mike Holmes

  • N.B. Premier Brian Gallant and Aaron Eckhart

  • Ex-Quebec MNA Bertrand St-Arnaud and PQ MNA Bernard Drainville

  • John Baird and Stephen Rannazzisi (Kevin) from The League

  • Shelly Glover and Peg Bundy from

  • Peter MacKay and Canadian Curler Ryan Harnden

  • Patrick Brazeau and Neve Campbell

  • Tom Mulcair and this surprised cat

  • Pierre Poilievre and Frank Grimes from “The Simpsons”

  • Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Orville Redenbacher

  • Gregor Robertson and Clark Kent

  • Steven Blaney and this Mushroom

  • Bob Rae and this lone cumulus cloud

  • NEXT: U.S. Politicians and their lookalikes

  • Fred Thompson & Vigo Von Homburg Deutschendorf From

  • Beaker & Senator Mitch McConnell

  • Senator Joe Lieberman & Emperor Palpatine From

  • Senator John Kerry & Guy Smiley

  • Senator Bill Nelson & Wink Martindale

    From dentuso

  • The Pringles Guy & John Bolton

  • Kent Brockman & Senator John Ensign

    From dentuso

  • Rep. Eric Cantor & Egon From

  • The Keebler Elf & Senator Jeff Sessions

  • Beagle Boy From

  • Sarah Palin & A Bratz Doll

  • Valencia Orange & Rep. John Boehner

    From dentuso

  • Dory From

    From Lauster123

  • Tom Petty & Ann Coulter

    From dentuso

  • George W & Alfred E

    yosoyeldecider: Who could forget this classic separated-at-birth pair?

  • Michael Steele & The Bald Blue Muppet

    emerson7: Jon Stewart's observation

  • Sam The Eagle & Joe Biden

Born in Ottawa, Scheer finished his undergraduate degree in Saskatchewan and stayed, first running for Parliament from there in 2004. In the field of 13 leadership contenders, Scheer is the only Westerner who tops fundraising and poll numbers.

For a time, there was speculation that Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall would enter, but Wall instead has subtly thrown his support behind Scheer, praising his opposition to federal carbon pricing and charging GST on home heating bills.

Even Wall acknowledges Scheer has faced an uphill battle.

"I think he was underestimated going into this thing," the premier told radio station CKRM last month. "By all accounts, he's built a national campaign and he's actually doing well in Quebec."

Scheer's campaign also claims dozens of endorsements from sitting Conservative MPs and senators, though some have since decamped to rival Erin O'Toole. While Scheer had more donors in the first quarter of 2017, O'Toole raised slightly more money, seen by some as a sign they are evenly matched.

But Scheer's biggest competitor is Quebec MP Maxime Bernier.

Splits with Bernier on supply management

While Scheer is fluently bilingual, he's also seen in Quebec as an alternative to Bernier, especially since a group of Quebec farmers who favour keeping the supply management system for dairy products threw their support behind Scheer.

Bernier wants to end the decades-old system; Scheer does not.

The dynamic between the two isn't the West vs Quebec, but something more fundamental.

Rather, he said, it's about "the difference between someone who is trying to lead a party and find that common ground, and a leader who has kind of a personal ideology that he is offering and trying to get the members to buy into it." 

Bernier's approach risks shutting down the Conservative tradition of developing policy from the ground up, he said; official party policy is to support supply management, for instance.

But Scheer has first-hand experience with being on the opposite side of where the grassroots want to go.

A social conservative who wants to win

He's a social conservative, but he supported party members who voted last year to strike a policy opposing same-sex marriage from their handbook, not because he supports same-sex marriage — he doesn't — but because Canadians have moved on.

That position spawned a rival candidacy: fellow Saskatchewan MP Brad Trost stormed out of the party's convention last May in opposition to Scheer, and later went on to launch his own leadership campaign.

Social conservative groups have also disavowed Scheer, who opposes abortion, for refusing to rekindle the debate about the controversial issue — another Harper echo. Instead, they urge their members to support Trost or Pierre Lemieux, who are spoiling for a fight on the file. 

That said, Scheer the pragmatist insists there would still be room under his leadership to advance social conservative causes, if not abortion or same-sex marriage.

"If social conservatives have 50 things they are wanting to accomplish, maybe 30 of them would be divisive and wouldn't enjoy broad-based support in our own caucus," he said.

"So, let's work on the other 20."

  • Chris Alexander

    Cabinet position: Minister of citizenship and immigration Riding: Ajax First elected: 2011

  • Joe Oliver

    Cabinet position: Minister of finance Riding: Eglinton-Lawrence (Toronto) First elected: 2011 Oliver also previously served as minister of natural resources

  • Bernard Valcourt

    Cabinet position: Minister of aboriginal affairs Riding: Madawaska—Restigouche (N.B.) First elected: 2011 (though he was a Progressive Conservative MP from 1984 to 1993).

  • Julian Fantino

    Cabinet position: Associate defence minister Riding: Vaughan First elected: 2010 Fantino is probably better remembered for his controversial tenure as minister of veterans affairs.

  • Leona Aglukkaq

    Cabinet position: Minister of the environment Riding: Nunavut First elected: 2008 Aglukkaq previously served as minister of health, and was the first Inuk in Canadian history named to federal cabinet.

  • Greg Rickford

    Cabinet position: Minister of natural resources Riding: Kenora First elected: 2008 Rickford previously served as minister of state for science and technology.

  • Gail Shea

    Cabinet position: Minister of fisheries and oceans Riding: Egmont (P.E.I.) First elected: 2008

  • Tim Uppal

    Cabinet position: Minister of state for multiculturalism Riding: Edmonton—Sherwood Park First elected: 2008 Uppal also previously served as minister of state for democratic reform.

  • Ed Holder

    Cabinet position: Minister of state for science and technology Riding: London West First elected: 2008

  • John Duncan

    Cabinet position: Chief government whip Riding: Vancouver Island North First elected: 2008 (though he also served as an MP from 1993 to 2006). Duncan previously served as minister of aboriginal affairs.

  • UP NEXT: Defeated NDP incumbents

  • In the 2015 federal election, Thomas Mulcair's New Democrats fell from 95 seats to 44. And several high-profile incumbents from across the country were defeated, usually to Liberal candidates. Here are a few key names that will not be returning to Ottawa...

  • Paul Dewar

    First elected: 2006 Riding: Ottawa Centre Shadow cabinet role: Foreign affairs Dewar also ran for the leadership of the party in 2012.

  • Megan Leslie

    First elected: 2008 Riding: Halifax Shadow cabinet role: Deputy leader, environment

  • Peter Stoffer

    First elected: 1997 Riding: Sackville—Eastern Shore (N.S.) Shadow cabinet role: Veterans affairs Stoffer was named Maclean's magazines Parliamentarian of the year in 2013 and frequently won the most congenial MP award.

  • Jack Harris

    First elected: 2008 Riding: St. John's East Shadow cabinet role: National defence Harris was also the longtime leader of the Newfoundland and Labrador New Democratic Party.

  • Craig Scott

    First elected: 2012 Riding: Toronto Danforth Shadow cabinet role: Democratic and parliamentary reform Scott represented the Toronto riding held by former leader Jack Layton.

  • Malcolm Allen

    First elected: 2008 Riding: Welland Shadow cabinet role: Agriculture and Agri-Food

  • Françoise Boivin

    First elected: 2011 (though she served from 2004-2006 as a Liberal MP) Riding: Gatineau Shadow cabinet role: Justice

  • Robert Chisholm

    First elected: 2011 Riding: Halifax Atlantic Shadow cabinet role: Fisheries, deputy employment insurance Chisholm served as leader of the Nova Scotia New Democratic Party and ran for the federal leadership in 2012.

  • Ryan Cleary

    First elected: 2011 Riding: St. John's South—Mount Pearl Shadow cabinet role: Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

  • Jinny Sims

    First elected: 2011 Riding: Newton—North Delta Shadow cabinet role: Employment and Social Development

  • Pat Martin

    First elected: 1997 Riding: Winnipeg Centre Shadow cabinet role: Public Works and Government Services Martin is perhaps the most quotable politician in Canada.

Conversations