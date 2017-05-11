ADVERTISEMENT

Gabrielle Union is a veritable chameleon when it comes to beauty. The actress, 44, looks as stunning done up to the nines on red carpets as she does without a drop of makeup in her bedroom.

👑😍👑❤ A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Apr 3, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

But despite working with stylists in Hollywood for years, she's never been able to find hair products that work with her locks. So this year, she decided it was time to make her own.

"As a woman with textured hair, the search to find a brand that meets all of my needs has been impossible. That's why I created Flawless. Wishing you all good hair days from this moment forward!" she wrote in a March Instagram post announcing the news.

Today is a very exciting day!!! @Flawlesshairday has finally launched and is available online for you to purchase. As a woman with textured hair, the search to find a brand that meets all of my needs has been impossible. That's why I created Flawless. Wishing you all good hair days from this moment forward! 🤗❤ A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Mar 1, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

Since then, she's been promoting her line, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, 10 oil-based products meant to be used on both curly and straightened hair, reports Hello Beautiful. The marula, argan and avocado oils are geared directly toward helping natural hair look its best.

Rocking my natural hair for the red carpet #Flawlesshair #flashbackfriday A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Mar 3, 2017 at 6:44pm PST

And it's that lesson — especially about moisturizer — that people working in the beauty industry could use.

"[Stylists] on set had no idea how to do my hair from start to finish," Union told Allure in a recent interview. "So they'd do things like spray an alcohol-based product in my hair before flatironing it. I became this weird guinea pig where they would try to make it work with whatever products they had. Over the years, I made mental notes about what works, what products should be used together, what products should never be used together."

Dear summer hair ❤❤❤ #Day1 @flawlesshairday A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

The "Being Mary Jane" star also believes that everyone has to come to terms with their hair in their own time, and that the haters should step aside.

"The only people who should have an opinion about your hair journey is you," she told Latina magazine. "I know for a lot of us it's just a process of getting to a place of complete acceptance, no matter what you do with your hair, whether that’s rocking your natural hair, or your natural curl pattern, wearing extension, weaves or braids, or wigs or straight up bald.

"Everyone’s hair journey is completely different and unique, and you are fly and dope and flawless regardless of what your journey looks like."