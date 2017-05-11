ADVERTISEMENT

It was a day for the royal fashion books.

One where the Duchess of Cambridge met the Hereditary Grand Duchess of Luxembourg.

Catherine arrived in the small European country on Thursday, accompanied by Princess Stéphanie, to take part in celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of the nation's independence.

Discussing cultural and historic ties between the U.K. and Luxembourg at the Grand Duke Jean Museum of Modern Art (MUDAM), Kate charmed in a sky blue Emilia Wickstead coatdress, a bespoke piece crafted from a double wool crepe fabric.

Merci Villmools Lëtzebuerg! We’ve had a wonderful visit to the Open City #RoyalVisitLux 🇱🇺 pic.twitter.com/dWpYpKTR1V — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 11, 2017

Fitting beautifully in bodice with its set-in waistband, Middleton paired the look with a nude LK Bennett ‘Fern’ heel and a nude clutch by Etui Bags. She finished of the luxurious ensemble with $3500 blue topaz diamond drop earrings from Kiki McDonough.

As for Stéphanie, she looked equally as striking in a cherry red Paule Ka wrap dress with a ruffle detail at the front.

In case you don't know her: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge is accompanied today by HRH Hereditary Grand Duchess Stéphanie of Luxembourg. 😉 pic.twitter.com/E3Yp9tkGik — ♔ Arjan ♔ (@houseoflemon) May 11, 2017

Kate's visit to Luxembourg comes at a time when Britain is scrambling to maintain close ties with their European neighbours as negotiations loom over Brexit. The Duchess' recent visits to the Netherlands and France, along with upcoming journeys to Germany and Poland, are seen as the royal family's way to maintain "soft diplomatic” power. She is even being called a 'Brexit Ambassador' by the media.

Regardless of the reason, it looked like Kate and Stéphanie enjoyed each other's company as they toured exhibits by British artists Sir Tony Cragg and Darren Almond at the museum, where Stéphanie acts a patron.

Crowds warmly welcomed the royal pair — except for one little boy who, overwhelmed by his introduction to the Duchess of Cambridge, burst into tears.

It's OK, kid. We get it, meeting royalty is a lot of pressure. Especially when it's someone as elegant as Kate.