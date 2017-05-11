20 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts You Can Grab At Local Stores
So you left it to the last minute again this year and now you're freaking out. Don't fret just yet. Mother's Day is on May 14, so you still have some time — as long as you aren't planning to order online.
Fortunately for you, in the slideshow below, we've compiled 20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts you can grab at popular big box stores mere moments before meeting mom for Sunday brunch.
And unlike your brunch plans (which probably required a lot of calling around for availability) — these items are all in stock and ready for you to grab and go. But if you're worried, it never hurts to call and check how many your local store has on hand.
Now quit wasting time and get shopping!
This cozy shawl is perfect for curling up with while reading your favourite book. Staghorn Cable Pocket Reading Shawl: $40.60. Get it at Indigo.
This cotton-blend blanket is great for in the house or on a picnic. Block-Coloured Blanket: $59.99. Get it from H&M Home.
Up her backyard style with these chic dessert plates. Canvas Aloha Dessert Plates: $19.99. Get it at Canadian Tire.
This sleek wallet is the perfect replacement for Mom's bulky, old fashioned one. Matt & Nat Vera Vintage Wallet: $65.00. Get it at Indigo.
Got a mom who loves to travel? This stylish suitcase should do the trick. 26" To The Beach Hardside Luggage: $89.95. Get it at Bentley.
She doesn't have to have a green thumb to enjoy the deliciousness that comes from these herb pots. Duo Herb Pot: $44.95. Get it at EQ3.
Who says chocolate's only for Valentine's Day? Mom will love indulging in this sparkling wine and rose flavoured chocolate. Sparkling And Roses Chocolate: $11.00. Get it from Purdy's.
Add this botanical blend to a bowl of boiled water and breathe in the beauty benefits. Palermo Body Botanical Facial Steam: US$32.00. Get it at Anthropologie.
Why get her one bottle of perfume, when you can give her seven! Fragrance Mini Coffret: $99.00. Get it at Shoppers Drug Mart.
Keep her stylish on a chilly spring day with this delicate silk scarf. Lauren Ralph Lauren Silk Oblong Scarf: $50.00. Get it at The Bay.
Baking cookies with your mom is one of the best memories you'll ever have, so remind her of it with these fun cookie stamps. Kate Spade New York Cookie Press: $33.00. Get it from The Bay.
Keep her cozy in this cardigan style lounging robe. La Vie En Lounge Cardigan: $39.95. Get it at La Vie En Rose.
Was your mom recently diagnosed with an illness? This pearl MedicAlert bracelet is not just stylish, it can also be life saving. Rose Gold Pearl Bracelet: $99.00. Get it from MedicAlert.
Forget a bouquet of flowers, a potted plant will last much longer. Orchids: $9.99. Get it from Ikea.
Complete with face serum, hair oil and body oil, this discovery kit is essentially a spa she can take on the go. Sahajan Discovery Kit: $52.50. Get it at Indigo.
Make her morning run more fun with this chic windbreaker. Run With It Jacket : $128.00. Get it from Lululemon.
Help keep colds at bay with this exotic collection of healthy teas. Teas With Benefits: $40. Get it from David's Tea.
Her jewels are beautiful, so why not put them in a case that screams style? Ted Baker Black Citrus Bloom Jewelry Roll: $48.75. Get it at Indigo.
Simple and understated, this gold plated accessory will give her outfits the perfect finishing touch. Gorjana Taner Bar Necklace: $52.50. Get it at Indigo.
She's already your inspiration, but she could always use a little more influence from strong female leaders. In The Company Of Women: $25.00. Get it at Indigo.