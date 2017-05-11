ADVERTISEMENT

So you left it to the last minute again this year and now you're freaking out. Don't fret just yet. Mother's Day is on May 14, so you still have some time — as long as you aren't planning to order online.

Fortunately for you, in the slideshow below, we've compiled 20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts you can grab at popular big box stores mere moments before meeting mom for Sunday brunch.

And unlike your brunch plans (which probably required a lot of calling around for availability) — these items are all in stock and ready for you to grab and go. But if you're worried, it never hurts to call and check how many your local store has on hand.

Now quit wasting time and get shopping!