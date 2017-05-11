Michelle Rice, Edmonton Mom, Charged With Murder After Baby Dies Of Meth Overdose
EDMONTON — A 31-year-old Edmonton woman has been charged with murder after her 11-day-old daughter died from an methamphetamine overdose.
Police got a call on March 29 of a baby not breathing at a residence near 72 Street and 83 Avenue.
The medical examiner's office contacted police on April 6 after autopsy and toxicology tests confirmed the baby died from a lethal dose of methamphetamine.
Police spokesman Scott Pattison said Rice has a young son who is unharmed and staying with his biological father. He added he didn't know if the man was the father of the baby girl as well.
Michelle Rice has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her baby. (Photo: Facebook)
Pattison said it's not known exactly how the baby ingested the drug, but ruled out breast-feeding.
"From what the medical examiner and our understanding of that level of methamphetamine, it couldn't have been administered in that lethal dose through a woman's breast milk specifically,'' he said.
Homicide detectives would also like to speak with several other people who visited the residence in the 11 days prior to the baby's death.
Investigators are asking anyone that was at the house on or after March 18 to contact police.
The following signs may indicate the possibility of child abuse, according to the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre:
Unexplained bruises or injuries, especially in places of the body that children do not normally injure during regular play or movement
A child who is continually hungry, unsuitably dressed for the weather and/or always dirty
Burns which leave a pattern outlining the object which was used to make the burn, such as a cigarette, an iron or an electric stove burner, burns on the hands, feet or buttocks caused by scalding water and rope burns caused by being tied
A young child who is often left alone
A child who is unusually aggressive, angry and hostile to other people
A child who demonstrates withdrawn behaviour, who refuses to participate or dress appropriately for physical activities
A child who shows unusual knowledge of sexual matters beyond their age of development, who exhibits sexualized behaviour around adults or other children
A child who hints or talks overtly about sexual abuse
An adolescent who is extremely withdrawn or aggressive
A child or adolescent who repeatedly runs away from home