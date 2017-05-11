Canada Politics
UNICEF Urges Trudeau To Push G7 To Help Isolated Refugee Children

 |  By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The United Nations children's agency is urging Justin Trudeau to press his fellow G7 leaders to do more to help vulnerable and isolated refugee children who face rampant sexual and physical abuse.

A senior UNICEF official wants the prime minister to push for progress on a serious aspect of the global refugee crisis — children travelling alone without adult supervision — while in Sicily later this month for the G7 summit.

"The Canadian government and the prime minister have spoken out very strongly on two big issues: one is around refugees and migrants and secondly, is around women and girls," said UN Assistant Secretary General Justin Forsythe, the deputy executive director of UNICEF.

justin trudeau
The United Nations children's agency is urging Justin Trudeau to press his fellow G7 leaders to do more to help vulnerable and isolated refugee children. (Photo: Chris Wattie/Reuters)

All G7 countries need to do more to address the exploitation of children crossing the Mediterranean Sea into Europe, Forsythe said in an interview.

Ninety per cent of children making that journey are classified as "unaccompanied" and face no end of misery, including sexual slavery and detention during their flight, and further discrimination in some European countries, he noted.

Trudeau's "impressive leadership" on Syrian refugees and his development focus on helping women and girls in poor countries give him the political capital to push his fellow leaders to accept and help settle more unaccompanied child migrants, he said.

Forsythe singled out Britain and France as two countries that need to do more, citing the ongoing internal political debates in both as obstacles to progress.

"In all of these countries there are very strong debates around migrants and refugees. We've seen it in France, we've seen it in Britain and they're big political discussions," he said.

"Even if they can't agree on the whole thing of refugees and migrants, they could agree they'll particularly look after the most vulnerable children."

"What we're saying is strip that politics back and let's have a humanitarian response."

The pro-Brexit forces that persuaded the British population to vote to leave the European Union last year argued that their country's borders needed to be closed to the flow of refugees in Europe.

The recent French election gave profile to the anti-immigration policies of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who was eventually defeated.

And Donald Trump has tried to ban migrants from a number of mainly Muslim countries from entering the United States, triggering a pitched legal battle between the White House and the U.S. judiciary.

Majority of children crossing from Libya

Trump, along with British Prime Minister Theresa May and France's president-elect Emmanuel Macron, will be making their G7 debuts later this month — making Trudeau one of the group's elder statesmen after 18 months in office.

Forsythe said the vast majority of unaccompanied children are crossing from Libya, but there are cases of them coming from Central American countries into the U.S.

It is the Mediterranean crossings that have produced some of the most horrific circumstances, said Forsythe. He recalled meeting a Nigerian teenage girl who was kept in an underground prison in Libya for eight months and repeatedly raped.

Seven Nigerian girls who reached a Sicilian port all had telephone numbers given to them in Libya of Italian criminals running prostitution rings.

Teenaged boys from Eritrea described being sold into slavery to a militia of 150 children in Libya, he said.

UNICEF says 96,000 unaccompanied children claimed asylum in Europe in 2015, but the full picture for 2016 is not yet known. However, in Germany alone, some 36,000 unaccompanied children have claimed asylum.

Forsythe was in Ottawa on Thursday for meetings with senior officials in the Prime Minister's Office and with Global Affairs Canada.

Child Refugees Stage Their Stories
of

  • In this image, 12-year-old Bassam, 11-year-old Tamer, 16-year-old Lubna and 11-year-old Farah act out different jobs at the refugee camp. Many Syrian children in Lebanon's Anjar refugee camp are forced to work to help support their families.Bassam and Tamer started selling tissues after their father was injured during a shelling blitz in Syria. The brothers often work 12 hours and earn about $3 a day, and have faced abuse while on the job.Farah weeds and clears land for sowing to support her family of 10. In this photo, she and Lubna pose as factory workers peeling oranges to make tinned fruit. These laborers often work 11-hour days for as little as $8 a day."What makes me very tired is that I have to keep bending down. When we try and stand up, they ask us to bend down," she said. "We spend the whole day like this. The money they give us is not enough."Many of these working children are also forced to miss out on educational opportunities in order to work."Education is very important. I feel it is especially important for girls. When girls get education, they are respected in society," said Lubna. "Some girls even have jobs in factories. They shouldn't be working -- they should be studying."

  • Hatem, 15, has been living in a refugee camp in Lebanon for four years. He saw his school get hit in an airstrike in Syria and fled, fearing his house would be targeted. Hatem says he is "sad and scared" about his destiny. He was enrolled in school for two years, but had to stop because his family couldn't afford to continue funding his education. He loved going to school -- his favorite subjects were math, English and Arabic. The teenager had planned to go to university and join the army, but those dreams are now gone. "Because I am working now and I have been off school for three years, I have missed a lot of studying and won't be able to fill the gap," Hatem said. He now sells clothes at a marketplace and practices dabke, a modern Arab folk circle dance, to keep himself busy.

  • Anicet, 10, fled Burundi with his grandparents almost a year ago, and currently attends a temporary learning space run by Save the Children in Tanzania's Nyarugusu refugee camp. Malaria is one of the camp's greatest killers.When Anicet grows up, he wants to be a malaria doctor. In this image, he practices his dream job while his friends act as patients and mosquitoes."I want to be a doctor so that I can help people, make a difference and save lives," said Anicet. "This would make me a very important person and it would help me get something in my life."

  • Many young girls and children are sent to collect firewood in the forest surrounding Nyarugusu refugee camp so their families can cook the food they receive. Women and children who venture into the woods face many dangers, including assault. Here, Esperanse, 15, shows what it is like for young girls and women to search for firewood in the forest surrounding the camp. She herself narrowly escaped an assault from three men. "There are a lot of dangers that come when we go looking for firewood. ” says Esperanse. "We can get snakebites, or even encounter men who want to abuse us. Even if we’re able to escape and run away, we have to throw down all our firewood and we lose what we came for." "My wish for the future is to have a place where I can live peacefully, a place where I can feel established, where I can feel that I'm at home, without all of these other problems," she added.

  • Children in Tanzania's Nyarugusu refugee camp re-enact crossing the mountains of Burundi on foot to seek refuge. Iveye, 6, is pictured on the far left carrying her 18-month-old sister, Rebecca, on her back. It took the siblings and their family five days to travel from their home to Tanzania, and the journey was far from easy."When we reached the [Burundi-Tanzania] border, the police on the Burundian side would not let me cross into Tanzania with my daughters," the girls' father, Pierre, said. "So I separated from them and snuck across the border using a secret path. When I had safely reached the other side, I came out and signaled to Iveye and her sisters." "When they saw me, they ran across the border right under the gaze of the policemen who could do nothing to stop them," he added.

  • Samira, 10, sitting, and Zeina, 11, standing, are best friends. Samira would like to be an actress and Zeina an artist. Both girls left Syria with their families to escape the violence. The house next to Samira's was shelled, killing the family next door. Now the girls live in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley. "In Syria, when we got snow or wind, it was OK," Samira said. "But here, when the wind blows, we get a bit scared, as we're afraid the tent will get blown away."

  • Walaa, 11, left Syria with her pregnant mother because bombs had blown up the hospitals, schools and supermarkets in their area. They had no access food, water or health services. When she was walking home one day, Walaa saw her school explode. This picture uses Walaa's original drawing to depict the moment her school was bombed.

  • Here, children in Nyarugusu refugee camp show the different ways they play and express themselves in the camp's "Child Friendly Space," known as CFS. For many kids, CFS is an oasis and cocoon of safety where they can socialize with each other.Fifteen-year-old Jacob, center, dreams of becoming a professional dancer. When he realized that he and his family had to flee Burundi, he performed dance routines in his local town market until he earned enough money to pay for his and his grandparents' transport to cross into Tanzania."I feel good about myself when I dance," said Jacob. "I feel that dancing will help me achieve my goals in life."

