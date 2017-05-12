ADVERTISEMENT

KINGSTON, Ont. — Police say a 14-year-old Kingston, Ont., boy is facing multiple charges arising from alleged sexual assaults on young girls.

Investigators say they began looking into allegations of multiple sexual offences on May 4, after the girls spoke to their parents.

It's alleged the boy sexually assaulted three girls, all under the age of 10, between March 1 and May 4.

Police say the boy was arrested on Thursday.

He is charged with four counts of invitation to sexual touching, three counts of forcible confinement, three counts of sexual interference, and three counts of sexual assault.