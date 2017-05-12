ADVERTISEMENT

OTTAWA — Military police say they have laid five charges, including one of sexual assault, against a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force based at CFB Trenton.

Police say the charges against Sgt. Raymond Euper relate to an alleged incident last summer on Ellesmere Island in Nunavut, where military personnel were fixing communications systems.

Euper is charged with two counts of abuse of subordinates and two counts of misconduct, as well as the charge of sexual assault.

Police say the case is being handled through the military justice system, including a potential court martial.

Defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance has promised a zero-tolerance approach to sexual misconduct in the ranks, including possible release for those who are found guilty of such behaviour.