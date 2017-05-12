NEXT: 10 Muslim Women You Have To Know

Nusayba was of one of the first advocates for the rights of Muslim women. Notably, she asked the Prophet Muhammad, "Why does God only address men (in the Quran)?" Soon after this exchange, the Prophet received a revelation in Chapter 33, Verse 35 that mentions women can attain every quality to which men have access. The verse also conclusively settled that women stand on the same spiritual level as men. She was viewed as a visionary who transcended her own generation.

Rab'ia was an eighth century Sufi saint who set forth the doctrine of "Divine Love." Rab'ia was born into a poor family, orphaned at a young age and was eventually sold into slavery. One night, while her owner witnessed her bowing in prayer, a lamp hung above her head without support, so he freed her. When asked why she walked down the street with a bucket of water in one hand and a lit candle in the other, she replied, "I want to set fire to heaven with this flame and put out the fire of hell with this water so that people will cease to worship GOD for fear of hell or for temptation of heaven. One must love GOD as GOD is Love." She is widely considered to be the most important of the early Sufi poets.

Fatima was the founder of the oldest degree-granting university in the world. After inheriting a large fortune, she wanted to devote her money to pious work that would benefit the community. Thus, with her wealth she built the Al Qarawiyyin mosque. From the 10th to 12th century, the mosque developed into a university -- Al Qarawiyyin University. Today, the Guinness Book of World Records and UNESCO recognize this university to be the oldest continuously operating institution of higher education in the world.

Sultan Raziyya was the Sultan of Delhi from 1236 to 1240. She refused to be addressed as Sultana because it meant "wife or mistress of a sultan" and only answered to the title "Sultan." As she solidified her power, she believed that appropriating a masculine image would help her maintain control. So she dressed like a man and wore a turban, trousers, coat and sword. Contrary to custom, she appeared unveiled in public. Sultan Raziyya was known for her belief that the spirit of religion is more important than its parts. She established schools, academies, centers for research and public libraries. Photo: Students of Sultan Razia Girls School in 2002.

Nana was a princess, poet and teacher. She was fluent in Arabic, Fulfulde, Hausa and Tamacheq and well versed in Arabic, Greek and Latin classics. In 1830, she formed a group of female teachers who journeyed throughout the region to educate women in poor and rural regions. With the republication of her works, that underscore women's education, she has become a rallying point for African women. Today, in northern Nigeria, Islamic women's organizations, schools and meeting halls are frequently named in her honor. (Photo: Fula women.)

Laleh's Quran translation, "The Sublime Quran" (2007), is the first translation of the Quran into English by an American woman. Her translation incorporates alternative meanings to Arabic terms that are ambiguous or whose meaning scholars have had to guess due to the antiquity of the language. Notably, her translation of Chapter 4, Verse 34 has gained a lot of attention. She translates the Arabic word daraba as "go away" instead of the common "beat" or "hit." Her Quran translation is used in many mosques and universities and has been adopted by Prince Ghazi Bin Muhammad of Jordan.

In 2003, Shirin became the first Muslim woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. As a judge in Iran, she was the first woman to achieve Chief Justice status. However, she was dismissed from this position after the 1979 Revolution. As a lawyer, Shirin has taken on many controversial cases and in result, has been arrested numerous times. Her activism has been predicated on her view that, "An interpretation of Islam that is in harmony with equality and democracy is an authentic expression of faith. It is not religion that binds women, but the selective dictates of those who wish them cloistered."

In 2005, Amina was the first female imam to lead a mixed-congregation prayer. This act caused a shock wave to run throughout the Islamic world. Some viewed it as an awakening and a return to the equalitarian way of Islam. Others viewed it as an offensive innovation. According to Amina, "The radical notion that women are full human beings is already inscribed in Islam by our notion of tawhid. So the binary that tries to give women less than full human dignity is transformed into a relationship of equality and reciprocity." Despite individuals' views on the subject, she has created a platform where diverse Muslim views can be voiced.

In 2005, Daisy founded the Women's Islamic Initiative in Spirituality and Equality (WISE), the only cohesive, global movement of Muslim women around the world that works to reclaim women's rights in Islam using a human rights and social-justice based framework. Further, in 2008, Daisy spearheaded the creation of the Global Muslim Women's Shura Council, which is comprised of eminent Muslim women scholars, activists and lawyers from 26 countries. The Council's statements have informed numerous university curriculums and legal opinions. Daisy is viewed as a credible, humane and equitable voice within the global Muslim community.

In 2006, Anousheh became the first Muslim woman in space. When asked about what she hoped to achieve on her spaceflight, she said, "I hope to inspire everyone -- especially young people, women and young girls all over the world and in Middle Eastern countries that do not provide women with the same opportunities as men -- to not give up their dreams and to pursue them. ... It may seem impossible to them at times. But I believe they can realize their dreams if they keep it in their hearts, nurture it, and look for opportunities and make those opportunities happen."

Muslim weddings can be held at mosques, a place of worship for Islam followers. However, many couples also decide to hold the wedding and reception at banquet halls for space and cost.

The nikkah/nikah is arguably the most important ritual during a Muslim wedding. Here, the bride and groom sign a legal contract that symbolizes an Islamic marriage. "The nikkah is a very intimate ceremony and is very short in nature," says Devya R. Pillai, wedding coordinator of Breathtaking Moments: Wedding And Events in Toronto. Sometimes, the couples may choose to do the nikkah in front of a larger audience as well. During this time, the priest or Imam will also recite scriptures from the Qur'an explaining the importance of marriage and the couple's new roles as husband and wife. Couples may also decide to exchange rings at this point, or save it for the reception.

The walima refers to second portion of an Islamic wedding or the reception. During the walima, you may see performances, speeches and a gathering of family and friends for a feast.

Almost all guests wear traditional clothing, Pillai says. If you can't get your hands on an outfit, wear something modest and long sleeved, if possible, especially at the mosque. When in doubt, speak to a family member.

Muslim weddings can be either small or large, depending on the family. Sometimes, the nikkah is attended by close family members, while receptions or dinners can have more than 100 guests.

Muslim weddings can be quite colourful with tones of reds, greens and whites, depending on the bride's choice and cultural background. At some South Asians Muslim weddings and receptions, for example, you'll see the bride wear red or blue tones, and at some Arab Muslim weddings, for example, you may see a bride in a white bridal outfit.

Monetary gifts are generally popular and at some weddings, monetary amounts (depending on how well you know the couple) should end in a $1. This is supposed to signify auspiciousness for the couple's big day. The one thing you don't want to bring is a bottle of wine — or any type of alcohol, for that matter.

During dinner (or lunch, depending on the event you attend), you'll have a wide range of meats and vegetarian dishes to choose from. Because cultures vary from Arab countries to South Asian countries, there really is no standard wedding meal. However, one thing these weddings do have in common is the meat served will be halal and pork is prohibited.

NEXT: 11 Things You Need To Know About Tamil Weddings " width="52" height="52"/>

Tamil Hindu weddings are usually held at temples, banquet halls or sometimes, outdoors. Guests attending should expect assigned seating, keeping in mind family (which can be large in number) sit in the front. The guest list on average has over 250 people. Grooms (maapillai) and brides (manamahal) sit around a priest on a stage called a manavarai or mandap.

Typically, a Tamil wedding ritual lasts about an hour and 15 minutes. Wedding ceremonies are followed by lunch or dinner, depending on the time of the wedding.

At Tamil weddings, most women (including their non-Tamil guests) wear traditional sarees, and sometimes have their hair tied in a bun or braided with flowers. Men from the immediate family wear white dhotis (traditional men's garment) and a white shirt with a golden border. Other male guests are required to wear formal wear. For both men and women, gold is very common. If you are attending a Tamil wedding, try avoid wearing black, it is seen as bad luck.

Most couples prefer monetary gifts — this can range anywhere from $100 to $200 per guest.

Most Tamil weddings (held at Hindu temples, for example) serve vegetarian dishes. These meals include everything from rice and curries, vegetarians patties, vegetarian rolls, eggless cake and Tamil sweets made with rice or buttermilk. During the wedding ceremony, drinking is prohibited. If the couple decides to hold a reception, you will find most likely find meaty dishes and booze there.

Bridal parties aren't traditionally used at Tamil weddings, but if couples choose to do so, young girls are often the flower girls, and some brides have their closest friends dressed in similar sarees as bridesmaids.

Some Tamil couples opt to have their marriage registered on the same day of their Tamil wedding — just because of schedule or timing. Often couples will exchange wedding rings after the wedding ceremony ends. But a custom at all Tamil weddings is the thali/mangalsutre — a gold chain that is tied by the groom around the bride’s neck during the ceremony.

When the thali is tied around the bride's neck, you will probably hear this traditional wedding song called the kettimelam.

The bride and groom both wear traditional Tamil clothing. The bride usually wears a kanchipuram saree (often in a red tone, made of silk with thick golden borders) adorned with heavy gold jewelry. The bride usually has her hair braided with extensions and pieces of gold jewelry, The groom either wears a white dhoti, a shirt with a golden border or a sherwarni which is a traditional Indian pant suit. Grooms also wear turbans or thalappas on the day of their weddings. During the wedding — right before the bride ties the knot — it is customary for her to to change into a second saree. This second saree is called the koorai and the first saree (which she enters the venue with) is called a manavarai saree.

Most Tamil weddings you attend will be performed with Hindu rituals, but there are also Christian Tamil weddings that follow Christian rituals (like the white wedding dress).

Families play a huge role at Tamil weddings. Sometimes they are even responsible for arranging the bride and groom together. During the wedding ceremony, the parents of the bride and groom also exchange vows to symbolize the union of two families.

11 things you need to know about Jewish weddings" width="52" height="52"/>

For the most part, Jewish weddings are held at synagogues (the Jewish house of worship), hotels and event venues, says wedding planner Naomi Serkin of Naomi Serkin and Associates in Toronto.

Depending on how religious the bride and groom are, most weddings tend to be on Thursdays or Sundays. This is due to restrictions placed on things like photography, cooking and travelling on Shabbat (the day or rest of worship), which runs from Friday sundown to Saturday sundown.

Like most weddings, Jewish weddings follow the standard ceremony followed by a reception. If you're attending both events (look for details in your invitation), the day altogether can last between five and seven hours.

The dress code usually comes down to how religious the couple is. If the bride and groom (and their families) tend to be more religious, avoid showing shoulders or wearing anything short and revealing. Something formal should be fine otherwise. In general, avoid wearing white — the bride deserves all the attention. Men are expected to wear kippahs, which are usually provided by the couple at the door.

At a Jewish wedding, you will see the couple get married under a canopy called a chuppah (or huppah), symbolizing the home the couple will build together. Usually made with cloth or a sheet with four poles, the four openings represent how open the couple is to family and friends. Some couples use an ancestor's prayer shawl for their canopy, while others ask friends to help create it, like a quilt.

If you're thinking about gifts, think monetary. Depending how well you know the couple, expect to give around $150 to $250. Alternatively, inquire to see if there's a registry.

Jewish weddings also include a large meal portion of traditional Jewish foods along with meat dishes, desserts and booze. Some weddings will only serve Kosher foods, and therefore meats and dairy may not be served at the same meal. Before the meal portion begins, an older relative will start with a prayer over a large challah bread. This prayer can also be done by the bride and groom.

Serkin says guest lists depend on the couple, but on average she says she will see about 200 to 350 guests per wedding.

When it's time to dance, get ready to move your feet. Along with a band or DJ and dance floor, you will also see the traditional hora, or circle dance, performed where the bride and groom are lifted on chairs.

You may hear a few words at the ceremony and reception. Simcha means celebration and mazel tov means good luck. Try it out yourself!

You may see a few things at the ceremony, again, depending on how religious the couple is. In some ceremonies, the bride begins by walking around the groom seven times. Often, the rabbi and cantor will bless the couple over a cup of wine (which they share) and at the end of the ceremony, the couple kiss and the groom steps on a glass (usually wrapped in a napkin). Here is where you can say mazel tov!

NEXT: 12 things that happen at Jewish weddings

There are several superstitions and traditions Catholic people follow during weddings. For example, you've probably heard the phrase: Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue and a sixpence (a coin) in your shoe. This refers to the five things the bride must incorporate to her outfit on her big day. All of these actions represent good luck.

While some couples and churches don't allow this at ceremonies, Catholic people believe throwing rice after the couple ties the knot represented prosperity. (It's often done outside the church.)

Two days before the big day, some couples hang a rosary outside their windows to ensure good weather.

A custom traditionally done by African Americans during slavery, jumping the broom symbolizes the unification of two families into one.

At a Catholic wedding, you will also see bridesmaids, often dressed in similar colours. Bridesmaids (looking identical) were used to confuse evil spirits that may descend on the bride.

Often, Catholic weddings are held at the church either the bride, groom or their parents belong to. Traditionally, a Catholic wedding can only be held within the confines of a church, and it is up to the priest to give couples consent to marry outside of it.

If you any questions about the wedding, the maid of honour is your go-to gal. For example, gifts for the bride and groom can be tricky, and often at Catholic weddings, the maid of honour has the best insight.

Go for something elegant and modest, and avoid plunging necklines or short hemlines. In some cases, the bride may not want you to wear white — always ask the maid of honour if you're uncertain.

If you're attending a Catholic wedding, ceremonies often last around an hour.

At Catholic wedding ceremonies, the bride usually stands on the lefthand side of the groom. In the past, people believed this was in case an intruder came to kidnap the bride, the groom would have his right arm free to reach for his sword and protect her.

A Catholic wedding ceremony can have up to 100 to 150 people, while smaller weddings cap off at around 50. For receptions, which happen after the ceremony, couples can invite anywhere from 50 to 100 friends and family members.

During the ceremony, guests seated inside the church should not be talking. If you're wearing a fascinator, sit in the back rows to give people a chance to see the ceremony.

NEXT: 10 Things you need to know about Italian weddings

Italian weddings can have 250 to 350 guests, and sometimes up to 1,000. Because Italian weddings are heavily focused around family, the bride and groom are expected to invite all of their siblings, cousins, great aunts, and great uncles — and their children. "Parents often have a say in the guest list as they most often foot a large portion of the bill," says Lynzie Kent, a Toronto-based wedding and event planner of Love by Lynzie.

If their ceremony is Catholic, it can last anywhere from 60 to 75 minutes, Kent says. Italian ceremonies usually take place in the mornings (around 10 a.m.) to leave a huge gap of time before the reception. If you're planning to go to both events, make sure you're available for the whole day.

Traditional couples with a large guest count will have their wedding ceremony take place at their families’ church. Receptions are usually hosted at banquet halls, but Kent says she is seeingmore couples try outdoor or urban venues as well.

Term to know: Boosta Almost all couples expect a cash gift at their wedding. Each wedding will have a boosta box, a box where guests can leave their gifts. "At many Italian weddings, the parents and bridal party form a receiving line as guests enter. At the end of the line, you’ll greet the couple and leave your envelope in the Boosta Box next to them. This is their opportunity to thank you for your gift," Kent says. In terms of how much to give, this can be anywhere from $100 to $250 per person or $250 to $400 per couple to be safe.

If you're attending an Italian wedding, expect a lot of food. And we mean a lot. Italian weddings usually serve antipasto, seafood, espresso, pasta and a meat course during the reception. Traditional Italian sweets are also served, along with pastries, candy, and wedding cake.

Most weddings tend to be black-tie affairs. As a guest, it is considered rude to wear white and slightly taboo to wear all black, Kent says. However, Kent says the latter is changing and more female guests are coming to weddings dressed in all black.

Here's a cool tradition: On the night before the wedding, the groom must deliver flowers to his fiancée's house. These flowers can be used as the bride's bouquet, and represent the last gift she receives as a "single" person. "Last fall, one of my grooms surprised his bride by singing a traditional Italian song to her with guitar, and then giving her the flowers," Kent says.

Term to know: Bombonieres Bombonieres, or favours, are always given at Italian weddings. Traditionally, these bags are filled with at lease five (a lucky number) pieces of confetti (white candy-coated almonds). These days, couples give out wrapped cookies, Christmas tree ornaments, or give a donation to charity.

If the wedding you go to just happens to be on a rainy day, start dancing ... and bring your umbrella. Italians consider rain on your wedding day to be a sign of good luck, and a happy marriage in the long run.

Traditionally, Italian receptions go out with a bang. Kent says in ancient Roman law, it’s said there needed to be at least 10 witnesses at a wedding. For this reason, many Italian brides and grooms have several bridesmaids and groomsmen. "The witnesses would all dress very similar to the bride and groom to ward off and confuse evil spirits who could curse the happiness of the bride and groom," she adds.

NEXT: 12 things you should know about Hindu weddings

Terms to know: pooja/puja Sometimes, families send out two separate invitations (one for the groom's side of the family and one for the bride's side). The invitation is basically the road map for the wedding. Since Hindu weddings can take up three to five days of events, the invitation has times and locations of every event you're invited to. A lot of the time, guests may only be invited to a few events — things like the puja (prayer) and henna party are usually for close family and friends.

Term to know: Mandir/mandhir, mandap Typically, Hindu weddings are held at banquet halls or Hindu temples (mandirs). At both venues, seats are usually set up facing the main stage with the mandap — a gazebo made with four pillars decorated with flowers and colourful drapes. At some temples, however, guests may be expected to sit on the floor. At all temples, shoes are not allowed to be worn during the ceremony.

If you see a few seats in the front that are empty, don't approach them. The first few rows of the ceremony are usually saved for immediate family members and the bridal party. Often, you won't see a "reserved" sign. Other times, friends and family of the bride sit on one side, while the groom's family and friends sit on the opposite end.

Most guests attend weddings in traditional Indian sarees and suits. If you're wearing a dress, choose something conservative. In terms of colours, avoid black, white and red. The first two colours have negative meanings in Hindu culture (death), and red is often worn by the bride.

Most couples expect monetary gifts. When you get to the venue, you'll see a family member with a money box. If you don't, you can give your card and money (always add an extra dollar for good luck, so $101, $201, etc.), directly to the bride and groom during picture time.

Terms to know: Saptapadi Once the prayers and rituals begin, it is best to refrain from talking loudly or eating in your seat. The ceremony itself has several parts that differ depending on the country you're from, but most commonly, couples take seven steps around the holy fire, called the saptapadi. Each step represents a promise and vow.

Terms to know: Agni, pandit ji Speaking of the holy fire, this is called an agni. Not only does the couple walk around it, but it is also used for several other religious rituals. During the wedding, the priest (the pandit ji) ensures the flame doesn't go out.

Terms to know: Red sindoor, mangal sutra Besides exchanging wedding rings (which is actually a Western tradition), the bride usually gets a line of red powder on the part of her hair and a black and gold bridal necklace called the mangal sutra. These two gifts from the groom basically symbolize a woman's commitment to her partner.

You will see a lot of gold jewelry, red clothing pieces and dark maroon henna. Brides usually decorate their arms and legs the night before the wedding, and often each woman's hand or leg tells a love story. During the ceremony, you will also smell and see many incense sticks.

Once the ceremony is over, families will go up and give their blessings to the newlyweds and take pictures. This can take a long time — sometimes guests lists can include 1,000 people. If you come with a group of friends or with your family, make sure you all go up at the same time.

Term to know: Thali At some Hindu weddings (especially at the temple), expect to have lunch or dinner in a steel plate called a thali. Food at Hindu weddings is almost always vegetarian and includes a variety of salads, curries, rice and roti. Alcohol is also not permitted. Pro tip: Taste before you take, food tends to be spicy.

Hindu weddings are followed by huge buffet feast and dance party at the reception. This is when the bride and groom finally get to wind down after a week of rituals and events. Let loose, get some booze and dance the night away with the newlyweds!

NEXT: Guest Code: 8 Etiquette Tips For Chinese Weddings

Traditional Chinese weddings are held at Chinese restaurants or banquet halls, decorated in red and gold for good luck. For dinner, Chinese banquet meals have about 10 or 12 courses. As a guest, make sure you come hungry. Meals are typically eaten within the course of three hours, interspersed with activities and games for the bride, groom and guests.

Don't be shy to talk to other people or servers at your table. If you're sitting with the bride and groom's family members or friends, ask about the significance of dishes being eaten. Each dish during the 10 to 12-part course represents something important for the couple. For example, the word for "fish" is a homonym for riches or abundance, and is usually served whole with the head and tail, symbolizing a good start and finish to the year. Long noodles are symbolic of longevity, so they usually appear near the end of the meal. Lobster, shark fin soup (or a replica), chicken and a lot of seafood, for example, are common dishes found in traditional Chinese wedding dinners.

During dinner, the bride and groom will come up to each table to toast guests as a sign of respect for coming to their celebration. When they approach your table, make sure you stand up with your glass and give them one unified table toast in celebration. Cheers!

Besides a variety of seafood and chicken dishes, a full roast suckling pig — feet, head and all — is a common sight and dish during cocktail hour. If you're a vegetarian or vegan, be polite and don't stare. You can easily offend family members by looking grossed out. And if you're a meat eater who has never eaten it, just try it — suckling pig is delicious.

It is common and customary to lift your bowl and use chopsticks to push rice or noodles into your mouth at the dinner table. If you're not comfortable using chopsticks, ask your server for a fork and spoon.

Don't wear red or white at a Chinese wedding — you don't want to steal the bride's thunder or bring bad luck. Brides often change into red dresses in the evening portion of the wedding, while white symbolizes death and mourning.

If you stuff your face with a delicious meal and still want some to go, it's not considered rude to ask for containers for leftovers. In fact, asking for leftovers is considered a sign of appreciation during a Chinese wedding.

While some weddings require boxed gifts for the couple, cash gifts are customary in Chinese weddings. Simply place the cash or cheque into a nice card or red envelope (a hong bao) and leave it in a guest box upon your arrival. The amount you give is entirely up to you, however it is best to avoid the number four, which is associated with death. Alternatively, anything with the number eight is auspicious because it symbolizes fortune.

NEXT: Guest Code: 11 Things You Need To Know Before You Go To A Sikh Wedding

Term to know: The Baraat The Baraat is the groom’s procession: A portion of singing and dancing that happens right before the wedding ceremony. At this time, the groom — often decked out in gold and sometimes in a luxury car or on a horse — is followed by his closest friends and family.

Term to know: The Milni The milni is the official meeting of both families. Key male family members from both sides exchange garlands and greet each other, symbolizing the acceptance of two families into one.

Term to know: Gurdwara Before you enter the main hall of the Gurdwara (a Sikh place of worship), take off your shoes.

When you're at the wedding ceremony, cover your head with a head scarf if you're a woman, or a bandana if you're a man. The Gurdwara or the couples' family will provide you with head coverings.. Also, if you're not wearing an Indian suit or saree, dress conservatively — avoid low-cut tops or short skirts and dresses.

Term to know: Guru Granth Sahib You may see some of the guests walk up to the front of the hall and bow their heads in front of the Guru Granth Sahib, a religious text of holy scriptures. For non-Sikh guests, this is not mandatory.

Men and women are often seated on opposite sides of the hall. Close family members or the bridal party make up the first few rows.

At a Sikh wedding ceremony, guests are expected to sit on the floor. You can sit comfortably with your legs crossed but do not point your feet in the direction of the holy scriptures book located in the front.

A Sikh wedding ceremony usually last 45 minutes and wraps up before noon. During this time, guests should not be chit-chatting or talking in the hall.

Term to know: kara parshad At the end of the ceremony, a sweet pudding called kara parshad is passed around to all of the guests. This dessert is made with whole wheat flour, butter and sugar. You can learn how to make your own here.

After the ceremony is complete and the bride and the groom are officially married, guests are invited to congratulate the couple and take pictures.